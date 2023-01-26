ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
wegotthiscovered.com

Phil Anselmo’s racist past raises doubts about Pantera’s reunion tour

Phil Anselmo’s past is coming back to haunt him, and the fan backlash is already having ripple effects. Lead singer of legendary thrash band Pantera, Anselmo’s actions from a 2016 concert have prompted German and Austrian organizers to cancel upcoming shows for the band’s reunion tour. The New York Post reported the decision was based on “intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans.”
NEW YORK STATE
Consequence

Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video

The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade

Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy