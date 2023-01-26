Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
A Drummer Said The Rolling Stones’ ‘Honky Tonk Women’ Has the Band’s ‘Seismic Moment’
The Rolling Stones' "Honky Tonk Women" played an unusual role in a memorial concert for Brian Jones that happened shortly after his death.
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Phil Anselmo’s racist past raises doubts about Pantera’s reunion tour
Phil Anselmo’s past is coming back to haunt him, and the fan backlash is already having ripple effects. Lead singer of legendary thrash band Pantera, Anselmo’s actions from a 2016 concert have prompted German and Austrian organizers to cancel upcoming shows for the band’s reunion tour. The New York Post reported the decision was based on “intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans.”
Twisted Sister Reunite for First Performance in Six Years: Recap, Photos and Video
The sixth annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala took place at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, on Thursday (January 26th), with the legendary Twisted Sister getting their spot in the Hall. Hosted by metal radio staple Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Ranking, the event celebrated not only the career of Twisted Sister, but of fellow inductees Raven, Lou Gramm, Doug Aldrich, and Chris Impellitteri.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade
Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
50 Years Ago: Bob Seger Digs Deep on Underrated ‘Back in ’72’
Bob Seger is closely associated with the music of Detroit, one of the great R&B centers in the U.S., but he was actually obsessed with the soul sounds of the Deep South. They filtered up from radio stations like Nashville's WLAC-AM, whose signal could and often did reach Seger and his friends in Michigan.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
Television Founder + Frontman Tom Verlaine Dead at 73, Rockers Mourn Post-Punk Legend
Guitarist/vocalist Tom Verlaine – who co-founded and fronted post-punk progenitors Television – has died at 73, the band’s official Twitter page confirmed yesterday afternoon (Jan. 28). Since then, numerous rockers have paid tribute to the legendary musician on social media. Born Thomas Miller in Denville, N.J. in...
Paul McCartney Nearly Hit by a Car While Recreating Abbey Road Album Cover: Watch
Sir Paul McCartney was nearly downed by an impatient driver while trying to reenact the photoshoot for The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album cover outside of the titular music studio in London. In a clip from the new Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing and shared by...
Comments / 0