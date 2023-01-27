Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4-star quarterback Antwann Hill of Georgia lands offer, impressed by Hugh Freeze
Auburn has entered the picture for one of the top 2025 quarterbacks in the country. He's from the state of Georgia.
South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule
South Carolina State has announced its 2023 football schedule as it looks to get back in the race for the Celebration Bowl. The post South Carolina State announces 2023 football schedule appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Georgia lands 4-star RB, son of Olympic gold medalist in latest recruiting move
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr. In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”. Ranked 71st in...
Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'
Barkley shared why he chose the Tigers over other schools during Auburn's matchup vs West Virginia.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama Search
The Alabama Crimson Tide have an important offseason ahead of them as they try to find a new offensive coordinator to replace the now-departed Bill O'Brien. But Paul Finebaum expects it will take a while - for a good reason though. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning today, Finebaum ...
Bethune-Cookman NFL alumni address team as search continues
Bethune-Cookman president Lawrence M. Drake addressed the football team and brought in some reinforcements. The post Bethune-Cookman NFL alumni address team as search continues appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively ...
NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Camden standout, Gamecock target Joyce Edwards shines in high-profile matchup
The Big Hoops Shootout featured some of top players in country, including Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley
Senior Bowl 2023 Date, time, location & how to watch for Georgia fans
The Reese’s Senior Bowl 2023 is coming soon, and here’s all you need to know about how to watch this year’s College Football All-Star classic. The Reese’s Senior Bowl gives college football seniors who are entering the NFL Draft one last chance to be seen on the field showing what they can do for NFL Scouts. It’s an annual college football classic, and some of the best players in the nation will be on display.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
USC 2023 prospect Duce Robinson earns fifth star and rises in recruiting rankings
Phoenix Pinnacle High School football and baseball star Duce Robinson is the main focus of the 2023 class. Robinson is set to announce his decision on Feb. 1, the traditional national signing day. Robinson saw his ranking rise from No. 30 to No. 19 in the country in recent days....
Georgia football picks up commitment from 4-star ATH Dwight Phillips Jr.
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs received a commitment from 2024 4-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. Phillips Jr., out of Mableton, Georgia, ranks as the nation’s No. 71 overall player in his class, per 247Sports. At 5-foot-11, 170-pound, he is Georgia’s ninth commitment in the 2024 class, which ranks No....
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC among the Top 11 schools list for 4-star 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon
USC football hit the state of Georgia hard with offers during the month of January and it has caught the eye of at least one new offeree: four-star 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon put the Trojans among his Top 11 schools list on Saturday along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado.
Tua Tagovailoa Still In Concussion Protocol, Will Miss Pro Bowl
The Miami Dolphins season ended 12 days ago at the hands of its division rivals the Buffalo Bill in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Dolphins only lost that game by three points despite playing with its third string quarterback. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unavailable for the...
Alabama offers fast-rising, 2024 ATH JJ Harrell
The original plan was for 2024 athlete JJ Harrell to announce his commitment on Jan. 30. However, he postponed his commitment date to a later time after receiving an offer from Alabama. Harrell plays primarily wide receiver at North Panola High School. He is very versatile on the perimeter and...
HBCU coach apologizes for recruiting QB who lost scholarship over racial slur
The head football coach at Albany State University, a historically black university, issued an apology Friday for extending a scholarship offer to a four-star high school quarterback recruit who lost a previous scholarship over his use of a racial slur.Last November, a video emerged of quarterback Marcus Stokes, who is White, singing along in a car to a song with lyrics that contained the n-word. The video went viral and prompted a huge social media outcry. Stokes had originally committed to play in his home state at the University of Florida on a scholarship, but the university rescinded that offer soon after...
