DawgsDaily

BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively ...
Footwear News

NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Senior Bowl 2023 Date, time, location & how to watch for Georgia fans

The Reese’s Senior Bowl 2023 is coming soon, and here’s all you need to know about how to watch this year’s College Football All-Star classic. The Reese’s Senior Bowl gives college football seniors who are entering the NFL Draft one last chance to be seen on the field showing what they can do for NFL Scouts. It’s an annual college football classic, and some of the best players in the nation will be on display.
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC among the Top 11 schools list for 4-star 2024 ATH Jalewis Solomon

USC football hit the state of Georgia hard with offers during the month of January and it has caught the eye of at least one new offeree: four-star 2024 athlete Jalewis Solomon. Solomon put the Trojans among his Top 11 schools list on Saturday along with Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado.
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Still In Concussion Protocol, Will Miss Pro Bowl

The Miami Dolphins season ended 12 days ago at the hands of its division rivals the Buffalo Bill in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Dolphins only lost that game by three points despite playing with its third string quarterback. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unavailable for the...
CBS News

HBCU coach apologizes for recruiting QB who lost scholarship over racial slur

The head football coach at Albany State University, a historically black university, issued an apology Friday for extending a scholarship offer to a four-star high school quarterback recruit who lost a previous scholarship over his use of a racial slur.Last November, a video emerged of quarterback Marcus Stokes, who is White, singing along in a car to a song with lyrics that contained the n-word. The video went viral and prompted a huge social media outcry. Stokes had originally committed to play in his home state at the University of Florida on a scholarship, but the university rescinded that offer soon after...
