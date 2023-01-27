Read full article on original website
Schroder to celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day giving out checks
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day, and here in the Bayou State, Treasurer John Schroder said he’s celebrating the day by handing out checks. “We will have a presentation to the workforce over at one of the local hospitals, that we worked very closely with to get some checks out to their employees,” said Schroder.
Louisiana House approves insurance incentive fund plan
At the legislative special session Wednesday, the Louisiana House voted for a measure (90-8) creating a 45-million dollar incentive fund that would provide grants to companies who provide homeowners insurance in Louisiana. Baton Rouge Representative Edmond Jordan voted against it. He’s skeptical the plan will lead to a more affordable...
Winnfield lawmaker says paying homeowners to fortify against hurricanes will lower property coverage, ease state’s insurance crisis.
As lawmakers continue to debate a plan to help alleviate soaring property insurance costs and availability in Louisiana, there is growing support for a plan to incentivize homeowners to hurricane-proof their roofs and lower their coverage costs. Winnfield Representative Jack McFarland proposed the idea of the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program…:
Lawmakers to debate bill to incentivize insurance companies to write cost-effective polices in Louisiana
Lawmakers will begin debate Tuesday morning on a program to incentivize more insurance companies to cover properties in Louisiana after several have either left or gone insolvent. Houma Representative Jerome Zeringue who authored the legislation said he and others have concerns. “About the program and its safeguards and commitments on...
Incentive fund to attract more private property insurers to Louisiana clears first legislative hurdle
House Appropriations approves legislation that establishes a45-million dollar incentive fund aimed at attracting additional private property insurers to the state. House Insurance Chairman Mike Huval is an insurance agent in Breaux Bridge and says a similar program after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita helped revitalize the private property insurance market. “So...
House Democrat Caucus chair: Insurance crisis happened “on Commissioner Donelon’s watch.” Calls for accountability and transparency with proposed fix
As lawmakers continue to debate a $45-million incentive fund to help Louisiana’s property insurance crisis, House Democrats call for transparency and accountability from the Department of Insurance. Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins (D – Shreveport) says the state’s insurance problems all came to be under Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s watch…:
Special Session on property insurance crisis starts today. Will incentive fund plan work?
State lawmakers convene a special session today, aimed at alleviating the state’s current property insurance crisis. Since the hurricane hits of 2020 and ’21, more than 20 private property insurers have either gone insolvent or left then state; forcing tens of thousands of property owners to the state’s last-resort insurer Louisiana Citizens. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says lawmakers will consider creating a $45-million incentive fund to help attract new insurers to write policies here…:
