Louisiana Lottery officials, and quite frankly quite of few of the rest of us, are scratching our heads this morning after a $50,000 prize-winning lottery ticket went unclaimed and was allowed to expire last week. Lottery officials say it's fairly common for players to not collect prizes, but usually, those who let their prize money slide have only won a couple of dollars. It's highly unusual for a big-money ticket to go without being claimed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO