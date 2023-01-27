Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.
amisun.com
Mayor proposes negotiation, not war, with state legislators
ANNA MARIA – Mayor Dan Murphy proposes communicating rather than waging war with state legislators over parking garages and the potential consolidation or elimination of Anna Maria Island’s three city governments. During the Jan. 26 Anna Maria City Commission meeting, Murphy discussed his approach in reaction to State...
amisun.com
Salem appointed to Anna Maria Commission
ANNA MARIA – Charlie Salem now serves in the Anna Maria City Commission seat recently vacated by Carol Carter. Salem will serve the remaining months of the two-year commission term that expires after the city elections in November. Former commissioner Brian Seymour was also considered for the commission appointment.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
floridapolitics.com
New College board trustee wants to find new President, fire all faculty
Eddie Speir wants the Sarasota institution to begin a full overhaul of its curriculum. One of New College of Florida’s trustees plans Tuesday to suggest replacing the school’s President and firing all faculty. Eddie Speir, one of six new trustees appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New...
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Jewish Food Fest returns after pandemic hiatus
Patty Schreiber, Stan Liner, Steve Swedlow, Pearl Perlinski and Patty Glah celebrate the 15th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival. Janet Tolbert, Daryl Worobow, Phyllis Swerdlow and Patty Swerdlow sell food tickets at the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival. Attendees shopped for treasures at the art sale that the Temple Sinai congregates...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
stpetecatalyst.com
Metropolitan Ministries moves into St. Petersburg
Officials with Metropolitan Ministries are establishing a presence in South St. Pete to help transform communities in two zip codes with high childhood poverty rates by addressing the root causes. For over 50 years, the nonprofit has provided a myriad of services for at-risk and homeless families from its expansive...
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Sorry, Twitter, but Florida's war on books is no joke. Ron DeSantis wants to keep kids from reading
For those who are paying attention, it's been obvious for some time that Florida's mega-MAGA governor, Ron DeSantis, is aggressive with book bans because he would just prefer it if kids didn't read books at all. So while it was infuriating, it was not surprising to read that the investigative journalism team at Popular Info had discovered that teachers in Manatee County, Florida were told that every book on their shelves was banned until otherwise notified. Failure to lock up all their books until they could be "vetted" by censors, teachers were warned, put them at risk of being prosecuted as felons.
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
Longboat Observer
Seafood and Music Festival brings flavor to Sarasota
Amy Watson serves seafood at the 7th Annual Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival. The 7th Annual Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival at JD Hamel Park ran from Jan. 27-29. Dewayne and Brittney Proctor serve freshly popped kettle corn. Jordan Overwater prepares a pina colada in a pineapple. The 7th Annual...
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).
