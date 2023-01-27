Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 28, 29 & 30
Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, 78, of Beaufort passed away Sunday January 29, 2023. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ray Wells, Morehead City. Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
WITN
Five lawsuits settled in Carteret County plane crash that killed 8 people
carolinacoastonline.com
NC Sea Grant partners with CCC, ECU to protect shorelines
— NC Sea Grant is collaborating with Carteret Community College and East Carolina University to develop a framework for programs to protect the state’s shorelines, as well as create living shoreline training courses and a certification program. NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program...
‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County woman with 200 cats on her situation one year later
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – We first brought you the story of an Onslow County woman who was reaching out to get help taking care of her 200 cats one year ago. Over the past 12 months, Phyllis Ferrara shares with 9OYS she has been doing much better since then. “I’m doing great, the cats doing […]
carolinacoastonline.com
John Leonard Jr., 84; service Feb. 2
John “Jack” James Leonard, Jr. died January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, N.C. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Jack was born on January 29, 1938, to John Leonard and Mary Lombardo in the...
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
WITN
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Havelock High School gets two dwarf goats after board approves animals in schools
HAVELOCK, NC (WWAY) — Did someone say goats?. At their meeting on Monday, the City of Havelock Board of Commissioners approved a Public Institution Exemption to allow barnyard animals at high schools. The purpose of the exemption is to allow a first-hand learning experience for students, increase career and...
carolinacoastonline.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Simple gifts send a message
I am writing to thank Morehead City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Operation Snowplow leads to at least 35 arrests in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow. In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those […]
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
wcti12.com
K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougar boys fall 81-56 at Swansboro for third straight loss; Pirates lean on long ball with 12 treys
SWANSBORO — The Croatan boys basketball team fell at Swansboro 81-56 on Thursday for its third straight 3A Coastal Conference loss. The Cougars (10-7 overall) took an early deficit and never recovered, slipping to fifth place in the conference at 1-4. On Friday at Dixon, however, Croatan righted the ship with a 62-56 triumph at Dixon but still sits in fifth. Further results from the game at Dixon were not available.
WITN
‘Operation Snowplow’ lands 40 people in Onslow County jail
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to nab people suspected of bringing drugs into Onslow County. Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police and NCIS conducted the joint operation that arrested 35 people, and five others on parole violations. Deputies say those arrested on drug...
