ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

The Truth About Shopping Cart Damages in Texas

I always park my car way back in parking lots. People are just careless. Sometimes they put the shopping carts in the corrals provided. Sometimes they don't. As a result, I've had scratches and dents on my car caused by shopping carts. The issue of who is at fault and...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Did You Know Texans Can Receive Jail Time For Leaving Dogs In Cars?

If you know anything about me, you know that I am an animal lover. When I see windows being rolled up on animals in certain weather conditions in Texas, it truly grinds my gears. Despite being universally despised on every public forum online, there are still people who have no problem just leaving their poor pet in the car alone when it's blazing hot or absolutely freezing.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb

Pink. Pink is traditionally considered to be an extremely girly color. With that in mind, if you're looking for a unique place for you and a few of your girlfriends to escape and get away to for a weekend in an extremely feminine setting, you need to check out the 'Rad, Pink A-Frame In Waco', Texas that's listed on Airbnb.
WACO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Bill Would Help Teacher Pay Catch Up With Inflation Demand

As our Killeen-Temple, Texas area continues to grow, demand for teachers is going to increase. We all know how much recent inflation has cut into our personal revenues, and led to many to hop careers in pursuit of greater benefits. Texas House Bill 1548 is designed to keep our teachers from jumping careers, and attract the best and brightest to our state.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy