Hard Boiled Headache: Why Are Egg Prices So High In Texas?
Sometimes, we all crave a certain type of food. One certain type of food item that many will want is none other than an egg. But right now, many are trying to either hold onto their beloved eggs, or just outright avoid purchasing them all together. But why would Texans...
Cold But Delicious: Blue Bell Brings Back Classic Flavor In Texas For New Year
Ah 2023. We're already so early in the year, and some people's new year's resolutions may be tested by various things. Road blocks always seems to pop up at the beginning of the year right?. For example, say you chose to go to gym more often in the new year....
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Oh YUCK: Remember To Check Expiration Dates On Products In Texas!
We've all been at the point in our lives where one certain food item will just hit that spot. Whether it be a food or a drink, all of us have that one item that is sure to either make us feel better or able to hold us over until we get a proper meal. And we always have a way to get our favorite food item don't we?
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
Thank Goodness! Killeen, Texas Family Saves Dog Abandoned In Backpack
Anybody that knows me in Killeen, Texas knows that I love animals more than loving people. So when I heard the story about a Dachshund that was abandoned in a book bag but rescued by a family I just had to let all the Central Texas know. KCEN-TV reports that...
The Truth About Shopping Cart Damages in Texas
I always park my car way back in parking lots. People are just careless. Sometimes they put the shopping carts in the corrals provided. Sometimes they don't. As a result, I've had scratches and dents on my car caused by shopping carts. The issue of who is at fault and...
Did You Know Texans Can Receive Jail Time For Leaving Dogs In Cars?
If you know anything about me, you know that I am an animal lover. When I see windows being rolled up on animals in certain weather conditions in Texas, it truly grinds my gears. Despite being universally despised on every public forum online, there are still people who have no problem just leaving their poor pet in the car alone when it's blazing hot or absolutely freezing.
Say It, Don’t Spray It: How Illegal Is Spitting On Someone In Texas?
In Texas, there are just some things that others have done that will cause a change in laws. We've discussed in the past about something called "Mutual Combat" in Texas, where two individuals can agree to fight. But today we'll discuss something a little bit more disgusting. Anger sometimes makes...
TX Family Terrified to Go Outside After Bobcat Caught on Camera
What's up with wild cats getting out and about in Texas these days?. First, it was the biggest news story in Dallas over the weekend when the Dallas Zoo announced it had to close it'd door to find a missing snow leopard. Thankfully the leopard was found safe within the zoo compound.
‘Bee’ A Part Of The Solution, Get A Tax Break In Texas
We've all had that moment, right? We see a bee and immediately go into 'flight' mode, scrambling to get away from that little stinger. Let's be real here for a moment: NO ONE likes getting stung by a bee. I mean, it hurts after all!. But as much as some...
Pretty In Pink. Rent An All Pink A-Frame Home In Waco On Airbnb
Pink. Pink is traditionally considered to be an extremely girly color. With that in mind, if you're looking for a unique place for you and a few of your girlfriends to escape and get away to for a weekend in an extremely feminine setting, you need to check out the 'Rad, Pink A-Frame In Waco', Texas that's listed on Airbnb.
Killeen ISD Wins ‘Best of Bunch’ Award for Fresh Foods Initiative
(Killeen, Texas) - After hearing some of the most disturbing things going on in our KISD district this weekend, it is always so refreshing to hear some positive accomplishments that are going on. CONGRATULATIONS ARE IN ORDER FOR KISD. The Killeen Independent School District Nutrition Department was named the winner...
Texas Bill Would Help Teacher Pay Catch Up With Inflation Demand
As our Killeen-Temple, Texas area continues to grow, demand for teachers is going to increase. We all know how much recent inflation has cut into our personal revenues, and led to many to hop careers in pursuit of greater benefits. Texas House Bill 1548 is designed to keep our teachers from jumping careers, and attract the best and brightest to our state.
