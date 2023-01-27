Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
Fun facts, history, people, and things from The Bronx you probably didn't knowWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested
Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis land annexation deal complete
PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
uncoveringnewyork.com
The Motorcyclepedia Museum in Newburgh, NY: Heaven for Bikers and History Lovers
Located in Newburgh, just a few miles west of the Hudson River, you’ll find one of the best destinations in New York for those that love motorcycles: the Motorcyclepedia Museum. However, read on to find out why this isn’t just a spot for motorcycle fans. Motorcyclepedia opened to...
The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize
I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orangetown considers bringing farmers market back to Pearl River
PEARL RIVER – The Town of Orangetown is looking into bringing a farmers’ market to downtown Pearl River this spring. “Being aware of the last failed attempt at one, we engaged the manager of another (successful) local farmers market to assist us,” said Town Supervisor Teresa Kenny.
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Outcry as city moves migrants from hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Mayor Eric Adams announced a week ago plans to set up a one thousand-bed facility in Brooklyn for the migrants. This weekend, they began moving men there - but not without controversy.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
South Blooming Grove cleared county park land without approval to build road, lawsuit says
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − What used to be a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of Gonzaga Park is now a construction zone. Where there were recently trees and dense vegetation, there is now a large swath of cleared land and heavy machinery. The land was cleared to make...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
Local Charities Get Thousands Thanks to Dutchess Law Enforcement
Most law enforcement agencies have strict policies when it comes to having facial hair. The Dutchess County Sheriffs Department is has high standards when it comes to the appearance of their officers. There are a couple months out of the year when there are exceptions. The Dutchess County Sheriff allows male officers to grow facial hair all month long in November and December but there is a catch. The officers who participate need to pay in order to grow the facial hair. The mission is called Dutchess County Grow4Good. The funds that are collected during those months go towards helping people in the community.
