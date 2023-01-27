ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, NY

Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested

Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis land annexation deal complete

PORT JERVIS – The annexation of approximately 122 acres of land from the Town of Deerpark into the City of Port Jervis has been approved, Mayor Kelly Decker has announced. The two parcels will be officially taken over by the city in a matter of weeks, he said. “This...
PORT JERVIS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The only way legal weed will work in NYC is to crack down on the black market | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since the use of recreational marijuana was legalized in New York, “smoke shops” seem to be popping up everywhere. However, only 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses were granted to New York entities to sell weed legally. So far, only two of these licensed shops have opened in the Big Apple, and both are located in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize

I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orangetown considers bringing farmers market back to Pearl River

PEARL RIVER – The Town of Orangetown is looking into bringing a farmers’ market to downtown Pearl River this spring. “Being aware of the last failed attempt at one, we engaged the manager of another (successful) local farmers market to assist us,” said Town Supervisor Teresa Kenny.
PEARL RIVER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Local Charities Get Thousands Thanks to Dutchess Law Enforcement

Most law enforcement agencies have strict policies when it comes to having facial hair. The Dutchess County Sheriffs Department is has high standards when it comes to the appearance of their officers. There are a couple months out of the year when there are exceptions. The Dutchess County Sheriff allows male officers to grow facial hair all month long in November and December but there is a catch. The officers who participate need to pay in order to grow the facial hair. The mission is called Dutchess County Grow4Good. The funds that are collected during those months go towards helping people in the community.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

