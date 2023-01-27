Read full article on original website
T.J. Holmes Wrote He Was 'Better Off' Due To Marriage—'I Like Who I Am'
The "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-host has filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig amid his alleged affair with colleague Amy Robach.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
Rachael Ray’s Husband: Everything To Know About John Cusimano & Their 18 Year Marriage
Rachael Ray is a TV personality who rose to fame with her quick meal cooking segments on ‘Today’ before launching her own eponymous daytime talk show in 2006. The Rachael Ray Show is reportedly wrapping up its 17-season run in 2023. Her husband of 18 years, John Cusimano,...
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”. ABC execs...
Samantha Markle to Tucker Carlson: Meghan Is Terrified That Harry Will Discover Her LIES!
We’ve known for quite some time that the success and global popularity of Meghan Markle has broken the hearts and minds of some of her most bitter haters, chief among them the Duchess’ wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle. Samantha has built a career around attempting to destroy her sister,...
'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Permanent Replacement Revealed in Report
T.J. Holmes hasn't been seen on Good Morning America in over a month. After the Daily Mail exposed his relationship with his legally married co-anchor Amy Robach, ABC executives decided after some thinking to take the two off air as an investigation was underway to determine whether or not they ignored any protocol. Executives also reportedly wanted the chatter about the affair, which insiders say is consensual and began after they both left their respective spouses, to die down. DeMarco Morgan has been in place of Holmes. Now, Page Six reports he may be the permanent co-host.
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Here's How Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan on Handling Their Relationship
Whenever Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get back on the air, they intend to be more open about their relationship. The Good Morning America couple caused a serious uproar when their affair went viral last month, but in reality, things may not have been as scandalous as they seemed. Now, a source close to them says they intend to be more honest with viewers.
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach officially exit ABC, reportedly with 'compensation packages,' after office romance, plus more news
'GMA3' stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have reportedly signed exit deals. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out at "GMA3" after a day's worth of headlines suggesting their ouster was imminent. "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a rep for ABC told People in a statement on Friday (Jan. 27). "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts will come later."
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted out...
Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
Today co-host Al Roker’s wife Deborah Roberts admits she feels ‘different’ and says it’s ‘time for a reset’
ABC news correspondent Deborah Roberts has revealed that she's starting the new year off right with a reset after husband Al Roker's health scare. The American TV journalist and wife of NBC weathercaster Al shared posts on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her heading to the gym. In her...
CNN Star Leaving After 20 Years at Network
On Friday, longtime CNN correspondent Suzanne Malveaux announced that she is leaving the network after two decades there. Malveaux, 56, has been an investigative reporter as well as an anchor and has done some high-profile political work in her time. She sent a note to her colleagues at the network on Friday which was then published by Ad Week.
Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics
If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Claps Back Over Rude Comment About Her Hair
The "Good Morning America" star refused to allow a troll to tell her what she should do with her hair.
TJ Holmes Estranged Wife’s Divorce Attorney Calls Out Television Host for Being Insensitive
Marilee Fiebig isn’t biting her tongue regarding her estranged husband T.J. Holmes‘ latest actions with his now-girlfriend and Good Morning America 3 co-host Amy Robach. Fiebig has released a statement through her divorce attorney following the aftermath of Holmes’ cheating scandal. For context, Robach and Holmes found...
Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together
Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
Longtime 'Today' Show Member Announces Exit
Studio 1A is undergoing a bit of a shakeup as a Today show member exits the long-running NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far. Cacciato's...
