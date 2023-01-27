Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Clayton News Daily
Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds
The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and, in corresponding fashion, their star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the SI Sportsbook betting favorite to earn MVP honors. The Eagles’ dual-threat leader has +100 odds to take home the distinguished award. As expected, the only other player...
Clayton News Daily
Three Bills players added to Pro Bowl roster
Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. Left guard Rodger Saffold replaces Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, who...
Clayton News Daily
Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter added to Pro Bowl roster
Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter was added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as an alternate for Super Bowl-bound Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles. It is the third Pro Bowl appearance for Hunter (2018, 2019), who started all 17 games for the NFC North champs and registered 10.5 sacks, 65 tackles and one forced fumble.
Clayton News Daily
Bengals return home feeling sting of AFC runner-up finish
The day after was not easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night ended the Bengals' bid to return to the Super Bowl as Cincinnati closed out the 2022 season with a 14-5 overall record. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd leave with injuries
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed left Sunday's AFC Championship game on the opening drive to be evaluated for a concussion. Sneed lowered his head and collided with forward-charging Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He made the tackle but remained on the turf. Kansas City's top cover cornerback this...
Clayton News Daily
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million).
Clayton News Daily
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the move in a statement Sunday night. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen's impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership."
Clayton News Daily
NFL 2023 Cap Space Set; Where Do Falcons Rank?
The NFL's cap space for each team has been established for the upcoming season. According to NFL Network, teams are expected to have $224.8 million in cap space, an NFL record. That means that the Atlanta Falcons will have a surplus of money to spend, approximately $56 million, according to...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Kellen Moore set to join Chargers as OC
Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore reportedly has a new job. NFL Network reported Monday that Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore would replace Joe Lombardi, fired by the Chargers earlier this month...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Texans moving quickly on DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans are expected to meet with DeMeco Ryans as soon as Monday for a second interview with plans on finalizing a deal with San Francisco's defensive coordinator as their next head coach, KPRC2 and NFL Network reported. Reports over the last few days indicated Ryans emerged as the...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the...
Clayton News Daily
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mitchell (groin) was listed as questionable for the game after failing to participate in practice throughout the week. Mitchell, 24, was limited to five regular-season games due to two...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30...
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly for the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin shared his gratitude for his fans in a touching new video marking the first time the Buffalo Bills player has spoken publicly since suffering a medical emergency on the field a few weeks ago. The 24-year-old football player shared a video on Saturday, Jan. 28, via Instagram Reels...
Clayton News Daily
Yankees name Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach
The New York Yankees named former big leaguer Brad Wilkerson an assistant hitting coach on Monday. Wilkerson, 45, was a career .247 hitter in eight seasons with Montreal/Washington, Texas, Seattle and Toronto. He had 122 home runs and 399 RBIs in 972 games. Wilkerson joins the Yankees from Jacksonville University,...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants
Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
