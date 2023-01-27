ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Whether She Cheated on Stephen Colletti With Talan Torriero in High School: ‘It’s Painful for Me to Watch’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02hNk9_0kTh9DKM00
Cavallari Amazon Small Business Holiday Event, November 2022. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

High school secrets, exposed! Kristin Cavallari got real about whether she cheated on Stephen Colletti with their mutual friend Talan Torriero as teenagers.

Everything Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti Have Said About Their Friendship

Read article

“I also really want to break down our relationship and the cheating thing. Because clearly [during] season 2 I go all in,” Cavallari, 36, told Colletti, also 36, during the Tuesday, January 24, episode of “ Back to the Beach ” podcast while looking back at season 2 of Laguna Beach . “I make it seem like I was cheating on you the whole time . Like, I played you.”

The Uncommon James founder confessed: “I don't remember me actually cheating on you. I know that we had talked about maybe I did with Talan , I don’t remember me actually cheating on you, but I will give that to you, because clearly, I'm making it seem like I did.”

A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History

Read article

Cavallari insisted, “ Other than Talan , I don't think I actually cheated on you with anybody else." Stephen, for his part, was taken aback, asking, “ Wait, you cheated on me with Talan ?”

The Very Cavallari alum, however, remained adamant that “I don’t think I did, but you do. And I’m assuming you remember it more accurately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zp1sp_0kTh9DKM00
Stehen Colletti and Kristen Cavallari. Youtube

The former One Tree Hill star — who dated Cavallari on and off in high school in the early 2000s — recalled a “couple of instances” where his then-girlfriend stepped out on him.

“Those guys' names were not Talan,” Colletti quipped, before bringing up an unnamed person that Cavallari worked with at a local restaurant called Salt Creek Grille.

The Truly Simple author revealed, “I am more than willing to own up to this right now because I have blacked this out in my memory,” before admitting, "I kissed [redacted] from Salt Creek Grille. I'll give you that.”

The Hometown Christmas star also remembered a dramatic night between him and Cavallari that happened after he got “really drunk” at a Lakers game and passed out in his car after someone else drove them home.

"I woke up and I was in a car. We were outside of [redacted's] house," Colletti told his high school sweetheart. "I walked down into the party and you guys were hooking up. We got into a big fight ."

Cavallari, appalled by her actions, declared, "I was a horrible human being!"

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's 'Back to the Beach' Confessions

Read article

Colletti explained that the night got worse after Cavallari’s brother thought he hit the designer when he walked into the party. Both the Hit the Floor alum and the former Hills star, however, confirmed that Colletti never laid hands on her, but that didn’t stop Cavallari’s brother from punching him in the nose.

“We were in my car and I had a bloody nose. And I’m like, ‘How do I end up with a f—king bloody nose after I wake up from being passed out, walk into this party, find my girlfriend cheating on me and then I get punched in the face?’” Colletti recalled, noting that when he did bring Cavallari home, her dad told them both that they should stop dating .

The Balancing in High Heels author concluded by apologizing for all the drama she brought into the Summer Forever actor’s life .

"Stephen, I'm a horrible person. I am so sorry. I'm appalled of the stuff that I did, honestly,” Cavallari concluded. “I am not proud of any of that. It actually is painful for me to hear. It's painful for me to watch and I really do apologize. You were always such a really good guy. You still are. But the fact that I took advantage of that is heartbreaking. So I am sorry."

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown’s Most Savage Quotes About Her Family, TLC Show: We ‘Dislike’ Dad Kody More Than Mom Christine Does

Totally unfiltered! Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown isn’t holding back when it comes to her true feelings about the TLC series or her extended family. The TV personality, who is one of Christine and Kody Brown’s six children, has been vocal about the show and her parents’ dynamic since they announced their split in November […]
ARIZONA STATE
Us Weekly

Jana Kramer Confirms She’s Dating Former Soccer Player Allan Russell: 5 Things to Know About Her Boyfriend

Introducing her man! After keeping their romance relatively low-key, Jana Kramer has revealed that she is dating former soccer player Allan Russell. “Back where it all started… Also this is so us… trying to take a photo 😂,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, captioned the pair’s Instagram debut on Saturday, January 28, tagging Russell’s account. In the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Reveal That They Were Each Other’s ‘Rebound Relationship’: ‘We Weren’t Taking It Seriously’

From rebounds to real love! Although Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have been married for more than two decades, the duo revealed that their relationship started out casually. “We were both each other’s, I would say, like, sort of rebound relationship a little bit,” Taylor, 51, shared during the Monday, January 30, episode of […]
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid Takes Fans Inside Her Daily ‘Mom Morning Routine’ With Daughter Khai: ‘We Do Yoga Together’

Mommy and me! Gigi Hadid has learned to ebb and flow while navigating motherhood and running her own business. The Guest In Residence cofounder, 27, revealed in WSJ. Magazine’s Women’s Spring Fashion Issue that her daily routine is contingent on her 2-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. “Whatever time she’s waking […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Weighs In on Captain Lee and Captain Sandy’s Conflict: ‘Not Siding With Either of Them’

Staying neutral. Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge broke down why he isn't choosing sides in Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn's recent conflict. "I have a personal rule [which is that] I don't judge another captain's decision. I don't have an opinion on that. It wasn't my deal," the Bravo star exclusively told […]
FLORIDA STATE
Us Weekly

Tahzjuan Hawkins Claps Back at Critic of Her Attempt to Join Zach Shallcross’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Completely unbothered. Tahzjuan Hawkins clapped back after a troll insulted her following her appearance on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, posted a direct message she received as The Bachelor aired on Monday, January 30, sharing the screenshot via her Instagram Story. "You can't find love because you're a […]
COLORADO STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

288K+
Followers
27K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy