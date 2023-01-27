Read full article on original website
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Steyer to lead Michigan Soybean Committee
The Michigan Soybean Committee has named its new Chief Executive Officer. Ben Steyer tells Brownfield he wants to gain a better understanding of checkoff programs over the next few months before identifying additional priorities. “I think it goes back to just bringing value to Michigan soybean farmers, letting them know...
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Packing an Arctic punch with another small chance for snow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keep those heavy winter coats, hats and gloves at the ready! The Arctic frigid air and breezy conditions will make for very cold wind chills over the next few days. Plus, we will see the small chance for some light snow showers or flurries through Monday. Western Nebraska will see another chance for snow on Sunday.
klkntv.com
Brutal wind chills overnight, with more snow expected west
Lincoln saw light snow through Saturday, but most of the accumulations were in northern Nebraska. Snow showers are likely to continue into the early morning hours of Sunday, so final totals are not yet clear. As of Saturday afternoon, some of the more impressive snow reports came from Burton (13″), O’Neill (8″), Ainsworth (8″) and Bloomfield (7.9″).
voiceofmuscatine.com
California rains not enough help for dairy farmers
A dairy economist says recent rains in California have only been a partial relief to that state’s dairy producers. Mark Stephenson tells Brownfield parts of California have had deluges of water but, “A deluge of water is not the way you want to receive your water. You’d like it to be in continual, gentle rains but they haven’t managed to capture a large proportion of that water in their reservoirs.”
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
Very cold weather sticks with us tonight along with some light flurries. An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. Updated: 12 hours ago. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
doniphanherald.com
In search of cheap power and land, crypto companies look to Nebraska
KEARNEY — On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the containers are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of computers, solving complicated math equations around the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a solar field and a cornfield,...
doniphanherald.com
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
klkntv.com
Saturday snow chance; Arctic blast this weekend
Isolated pockets of rain/snow/mix moved through the state overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. These have since come to an end, and we’re trending in a drier direction for most of Friday. There will be plenty of sun to go around, with partly cloudy skies on average. High...
waynedailynews.com
Funds Available To Help And Protect Rangeland in Nebraska
LINCOLN – Producers in Nebraska have access to funding opportunities through the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to combat the spread of invasive woody vegetation on rangeland. Landowners interested in obtaining funding can apply at their local NRCS office by Friday, February 17, 2023.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Michigan Master Farmers, servant leaders
Three Michigan farmers have made serving others and their land a priority. Fourth-generation farmer Joe Bryant grows 1,100 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat in Shepard. Bryant tells Brownfield he enjoys sharing the farm with others and relies on conservation and precision technology to ensure it for the future. “I...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Elk sightings on the rise in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reporting an uptick in elk sightings throughout the state. The DNR’s Mick Klemesrud tells Brownfield elk have certainly been seen in Iowa before, but it seems to be happening more frequently. “We’re trying to figure out where they are coming from,” he said. “They might be out looking for new cows to meet, and of course there are none in Iowa, so they just kind of keep wandering through.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Illinois, Kentucky winter wheat farmers happy with mid-season crop condition
Farmers from Illinois and Kentucky are pleased with winter wheat crop conditions so far. New Holland, Illinois farmer Grant LaForge tells Brownfield he had record wheat yields in 2022 and so far the 2023 crop is on the same track. “The crop went in looking good and I hope it comes out looking good.”
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
🎧 Nebraska Cattlemen Report - Meet new President Steve Hanson
North Platte, Ne - Elsie and Arthur County rancher Steve Hanson was elected the new President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Organization in December. Hanson, a 4th generation rancher recently visited with Derek Beck about his background and vision for the Cattlemen organization.
NDOT announces winners of 2nd 'Name a Snowplow' contest
News Release Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is excited to announce winners of its second “Name a Snowplow” contest! With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.
News Channel Nebraska
Slama: LB 66 allows ATVs on rural roads
LINCOLN – State Sen. Julie Slama’s latest legislative column highlights her bill to allow ATVs for street use. Slama’s says LB 66 makes sense for rural life, where cities can already allow ATVs within city limits. The said ATVs and UTVs on rural roads allows people to...
