Sally Is Rocked by the Results of Her Pregnancy Test — and Phyllis Runs Into Diane
At Crimson Lights, Adam is modest when Jack crows about the great progress he’s made since coming to Jabot. He thanks him again for the opportunity They go over Jack’s family being opposed, and the Abbott insists it’s water under the bridge. Just then, Jeremy Stark walks in and Jack grimaces as he heads to the patio. Jack tells Adam that guy is a thorn in his side. It’s not business, it’s personal — he’s someone Diane used to know and wants to forget.
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Is About to Get the Grandmother of All Reasons to Return to Young & Restless
Ever since we learned that Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila and Bill had teamed up, we (and pretty much everyone else on the show) have been trying to figure out how in the world this happened. We may have finally gotten a hint of that last week, and if we’re right, the next question is how long can this duo last?
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury
We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News
It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
First Bill and Sheila, and Now This! WTH Is Going On With Bold & Beautiful?!?
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are kind of used to watching with a look of stunned disbelief. The show has, after all, had Thomas mack on a mannequin, killed and resurrected both Finn and Li in a matter of weeks, allowed Ridge to pull a wife-swap on the advice of a pinecone, paired Bill with Sheila (?!?) and gave the madwoman a Get Out of Jail Free card because of… reasons.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course
Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
Deacon Makes a Huge Announcement — and Brooke Screams a Warning at Sheila
At Bill’s place, he tells Brooke that everything she’s saying is absolutely right. Brooke places her hand on his chest and tells him that he’s a good man and Sheila will just drag him down into her darkness. Her proximity seems to get to him. At Il...
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
'The Young and the Restless' Star Doug Davidson Speaks Out About Rumors Of Paul Williams' Death
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.
We Should’ve Seen It Coming — But Didn’t! Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Someone Fighting Even Harder for Her Than Bill
Like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn, we went into Sheila’s hearings with a few assumptions firmly in place. Like fans, we found ourselves thinking, “Even if Steffy and Finn don’t testify against Sheila, surely she’ll still wind up behind bars. After all… she broke out of prison!”
The Young and the Restless Pre-February sweeps: The Newman men are in crisis
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
General Hospital’s Nina Finds a Way to Screw Up Even a Good Deed — How, Girl? How?
It should have been so simple. By taking a moment to prioritize her actions, General Hospital‘s Nina could have not only done the right thing but proved once and for all that her heart is in the right place. Instead, she used the truth about her newly-discovered connection to Willow as a bludgeon with which to do more harm than good.
Victor Makes a Move to Sabotage Sally — and [Spoiler] Finds Out About Jack and Diane
Diane and Jack lounge in his bed. It’s been quite a journey for them to get there. He wonders if she has any regrets. She regrets that what she did so long ago made it so hard for him to forgive her and that she wasn’t totally honest with him when she came back. But he knows all her secrets and somehow he is still there. That’s an amazing gift and she will never betray him. They kiss.
Jack Makes Diane a Shocking Offer — and [Spoiler] Decides to Leave Genoa City
At the Abbott mansion, Summer thanks Kyle for getting on board with her taking Harrison to Paris. She hopes this thing with Diane and Stark will be resolved when they return. Kyle wishes he’d never heard the guy’s name. Diane finds Jeremy finishing breakfast in Society and remarks...
What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident
90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.
