The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles

Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group

Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area

49ers Head to Philadelphia With Spot in Super Bowl on the Line

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday departed the Bay Area for Philadelphia, their eyes set on securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. The Niners hopped on buses parked outside Levi's Stadium Friday afternoon and made the short drive...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles

Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Bay Area

NFL Odds: 49ers' Super Bowl 57 Chances Entering NFC Championship Vs. Eagles

Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sportingalert.com

Inactive Players: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

NEW YORK — The following are the inactive players for today’s NFL NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Live TV coverage of this game is available on FOX Network and you fellow live stats and box score updates here: GAMECAST | BOX SCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ward, Brown get chippy ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC title game

The NFC Championship Game between the 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles was expected to be a dogfight, but things got chippy before the game even started. As players warmed up at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown somehow crossed paths -- and things got heated, fast.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

49ers Make Notable Roster Moves Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with some injuries to their tailbacks this week as they prepare for an NFC Championship showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. So it's not a shock that the team is adding a bit of depth to its running back room ahead of the matchup. ESPN's Field Yates reported ...
NBC Bay Area

49ers QB Brock Purdy Faces ‘Biggest Challenge Yet' in Eagles' Defense

Eagles defenders hungry to hand Purdy toughest task yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As just the second rookie to make it to the NFC Championship Game and fifth to fight for a conference title in NFL history, it's safe to say 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has exceeded expectations since he became the team's starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

