Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter implodes after 49ers' NFC title game loss to Eagles
Despite the game ending in a blowout, the 49ers' 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field had no shortage of twists and turns. San Francisco's starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, left the game in the first quarter after suffering a right elbow injury. Replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson, the 49ers' fourth quarterback this season, Purdy eventually returned to the game in the third quarter after Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Sporting News
Tom Brady heads list of backup QBs to lead team to Super Bowl, with Brock Purdy in line to join group
Could we see a backup quarterback starting in Super Bowl 57? Yes, there is a chance. The 49ers took care of business in the divisional round, defeating the Cowboys 19-12 to advance to their second consecutive NFC championship game. They were led by rookie Brock Purdy, who began the season as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback. Purdy will try to stay perfect as a starter when he takes on the Eagles on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
49ers to Have Smaller Fan Presence Than Eagles at NFC Championship Game
Faithful to be heavily outnumbered by Eagles fans at the Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers historically have had a very visible fan presence at away games, but it will be a different story for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Ticket marketplace Vivid Seats forecasts that 49ers Faithful...
NBC Bay Area
49ers Head to Philadelphia With Spot in Super Bowl on the Line
The San Francisco 49ers on Friday departed the Bay Area for Philadelphia, their eyes set on securing a spot in the Super Bowl with a win in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. The Niners hopped on buses parked outside Levi's Stadium Friday afternoon and made the short drive...
NBC Bay Area
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
49ers @ Eagles NFC Championship Live Blog
The 49ers will need big games from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
NBC Bay Area
NFL Odds: 49ers' Super Bowl 57 Chances Entering NFC Championship Vs. Eagles
Where 49ers' Super Bowl odds stand entering championship game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers are just one win away from Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round last Sunday at Levi's Sunday, the 49ers have the worst odds among the four remaining teams to win the Super Bowl, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet.
sportingalert.com
Inactive Players: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles
NEW YORK — The following are the inactive players for today’s NFL NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Live TV coverage of this game is available on FOX Network and you fellow live stats and box score updates here: GAMECAST | BOX SCORE | PLAY-BY-PLAY.
Look: 2 NFL Legends Will Be Honorary Captains For NFC Championship
Two Hall-of-Fame icons will serve as honorary captains for their former teams during tomorrow's NFC Championship game: Brian Dawkins for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jerry Rice for the San Francisco 49ers. Both of these all-time greats are still beloved members of the their respective NFL families. ...
NBC Sports
Ward, Brown get chippy ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC title game
The NFC Championship Game between the 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles was expected to be a dogfight, but things got chippy before the game even started. As players warmed up at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown somehow crossed paths -- and things got heated, fast.
49ers Make Notable Roster Moves Ahead Of NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with some injuries to their tailbacks this week as they prepare for an NFC Championship showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. So it's not a shock that the team is adding a bit of depth to its running back room ahead of the matchup. ESPN's Field Yates reported ...
Get Ready, NFL Fans: Tom Brady To 49ers Gains Fuel After NFC Title Loss
The San Francisco 49ers concluded their season in the NFC Championship Game after putting together an impressive 12-game win streak with a rookie seventh-round quarterback proving a pivotal piece. However, it seems San Francisco’s biggest question entering the 2022 campaign once again will headline the team’s offseason. The...
NBC Bay Area
49ers QB Brock Purdy Faces ‘Biggest Challenge Yet' in Eagles' Defense
Eagles defenders hungry to hand Purdy toughest task yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As just the second rookie to make it to the NFC Championship Game and fifth to fight for a conference title in NFL history, it's safe to say 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has exceeded expectations since he became the team's starter.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Brock Purdy hurts elbow on wild play ruled a turnover; Josh Johnson in for rookie QB
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is out with an injury that initially looked like a wrist injury but is now being called an elbow injury, according to the Fox broadcast. Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson is in for the rookie quarterback in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments / 0