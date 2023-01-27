Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Four foods for healthy hair, skin and nails
When we think about improving the health of our hair, skin, and nails, our first thought may be to hit the beauty counter. However, you may want to take a detour to the supermarket.
Prevention
UV Dryers Used for Gel Manicures May Damage DNA in Hands, Study Shows
New research shows that UV-nail polish dryers, typically used to cure gel manicures, can cause DNA damage in your hands. UV rays are known to cause skin cancer at high exposures, but very little safety research has been done on the lamps used for manicures. Dermatologists explain the safety of...
This Facial Treatment Plumps & Repairs Aging Skin: ‘No One Believes I Am 77 Years Old’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but I plan on looking like J.Lo when I'm 50. It seems as the years go by, people are just aging backward, and it's definitely thanks to the rise and popularity of skincare products. I mean, just take one review from this Crepe Erase facial treatment. The shopper wrote, "no one believes I am 77 years old, thanks to [the] Restorative Facial Treatment." Another said, "Have been using regularly and even my kids have noticed my skin...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!
A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
The best vitamin C moisturisers that won’t irritate sensitive skin
VITAMIN C can give dull skin a real boost – but it can also cause irritation for some skin types. I’ve tried three new vitamin C packed moisturisers that promise to boost glow without upsetting even the most sensitive skin . . . . Budget. Pacifica Glow Baby Vitaglow...
How to Wash Your Hair, According To Experts
Everything you need to know about finding your perfect wash routine.
KRON4
Best tea tree oil shampoo
Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
The Best Tubing Mascaras For Longer Lashes That Won't Smudge
Think of them like lash extensions in a tube.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?
People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
The best hair dryer brushes to buy in 2023, according to reviews
If you have been trying to achieve that salon look at home, you may be eyeing a hair dryer brush for your next beauty purchase. These styling tools are designed to produce a salon-quality blowout using an integrated roll brush that can dry and curl your hair. They can also give you more shine and volume, while reducing overall drying time.
MedicalXpress
Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study
Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
sippycupmom.com
Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
Here’s why dermatologists say you should stop getting gel manicures
According to a study published last Tuesday, there may be a potential cancer risk for those who visit nail salons – the UV lamps used to cure gel manicures.
Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.
Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.
dcnewsnow.com
Best turmeric skin care products
People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
ktalnews.com
Best hair styling powder
Using powder as part of a hair styling routine may seem quaint, but the concept has been around since colonial elites dusted their wigs with powder to control odor and lice. However, today's products aren't your ancestors' hair styling powders. Instead, they serve multiple purposes to keep your hairstyle looking its best.
ktalnews.com
Best hair growth serum
Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.
