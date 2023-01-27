ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four foods for healthy hair, skin and nails

When we think about improving the health of our hair, skin, and nails, our first thought may be to hit the beauty counter. However, you may want to take a detour to the supermarket.
Prevention

UV Dryers Used for Gel Manicures May Damage DNA in Hands, Study Shows

New research shows that UV-nail polish dryers, typically used to cure gel manicures, can cause DNA damage in your hands. UV rays are known to cause skin cancer at high exposures, but very little safety research has been done on the lamps used for manicures. Dermatologists explain the safety of...
StyleCaster

This Facial Treatment Plumps & Repairs Aging Skin: ‘No One Believes I Am 77 Years Old’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but I plan on looking like J.Lo when I’m 50. It seems as the years go by, people are just aging backward, and it’s definitely thanks to the rise and popularity of skincare products. I mean, just take one review from this Crepe Erase facial treatment. The shopper wrote, “no one believes I am 77 years old, thanks to [the] Restorative Facial Treatment.” Another said, “Have been using regularly and even my kids have noticed my skin...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50

Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
shefinds

These Types Of Shampoo And Conditioner Instantly Boost Volume And Thickness—Even On Thinning Hair!

A bad hair day has the potential to ruin your day and your self-confidence, especially if you’re working with flat, thinning hair that is only made worse by certain styles (learn about three hairstyles experts say are the worst for thin, fine hair!). However, if you’re dealing with thinning hair, there are shampoos and conditioners you can use to boost the volume in your locks and make them appear thicker.
KRON4

Best tea tree oil shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.
Well+Good

These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists

Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

Are polishes, acrylics and powders bad for my fingernails? Do I need a breather between manicures?

People are increasingly opting for regular manicures – with vibrant layers of polish, gel, acrylic or powder. Australians spend more than $22 billion a year on beauty treatments. And it’s not slowing down – the beauty and personal care market is expected to grow at around 2–5% in the next year. Manicure popularity (velvet nails are among the latest looks) could be down to fashion, social media influencers or our desire for small luxuries. But should we hold off from treatments, and give our nails a break every now and then? ...
NJ.com

The best hair dryer brushes to buy in 2023, according to reviews

If you have been trying to achieve that salon look at home, you may be eyeing a hair dryer brush for your next beauty purchase. These styling tools are designed to produce a salon-quality blowout using an integrated roll brush that can dry and curl your hair. They can also give you more shine and volume, while reducing overall drying time.
MedicalXpress

Hairdressers of color exposed to 'concerning' mix of unknown chemicals: Study

Black and Hispanic hairdressers are exposed to a complex mixture of chemicals, many of them unknown, potentially hazardous, and undisclosed on product labels, Johns Hopkins University researchers found. The new study is the first to apply an advanced screening technique used to identify chemicals in food and wastewater to assess...
sippycupmom.com

Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?

A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
dcnewsnow.com

Best turmeric skin care products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
ktalnews.com

Best hair styling powder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Using powder as part of a hair styling routine may seem quaint, but the concept has been around since colonial elites dusted their wigs with powder to control odor and lice. However, today’s products aren’t your ancestors’ hair styling powders. Instead, they serve multiple purposes to keep your hairstyle looking its best.
ktalnews.com

Best hair growth serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.

