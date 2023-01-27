Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?Ash JurbergFlorida State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
A Blockbuster 4-Team Trade Idea That Sends Chris Paul To The Los Angeles Lakers
Many teams in the NBA have some tough decisions to make with the trade deadline approaching. Some, like the Phoenix Suns, have an aging star they have to decide whether they want to back or cash in on. Other teams like the Lakers are open to moving on from someone like Russell Westbrook if they can get a truly influential player in return.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Are Interested In Trading For Malik Beasley
The Pelicans want to acquire Malik Beasley.
Chicago Bulls Will Trade DeMar DeRozan Because Of Zach LaVine, Says Anonymous NBA GM
An anonymous NBA GM believes the Chicago Bulls will end up trading DeMar DeRozan because of Zach LaVine.
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Today's opponents have some assets.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?
With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Toronto Raptors Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.
NBA Trade Rumors: New player of interest has attention of multiple teams
As several high-profile names seem to be coming off the board, NBA trade rumors have identified a new focus for multiple teams. Rui Hachimura has already been traded. The Wizards seem to be broadcasting their willingness to keep Kyle Kuzma and try to re-sign him. Myles Turner has signed an extension with the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic has said the Pistons told him they have big plans for him next season.
How will the Chicago Bulls approach the trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the Chicago Bulls are sitting on a pile of question marks going into it. While they on the verge of falling out of the play-in, they are just also four games back of the six seed. The roster that the Bulls have constructed has obviously not gotten the job done so far this year.
The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft
When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
Bears trade back with Texans, land defensive stud in PFF's new mock draft
The Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the first overall pick, which they’re expected to trade and accumulate additional draft capital. There are a number of teams that appear to be suitors for Chicago, but the Colts have been the popular team in mock drafts everywhere.
Pistons granted Disabled Player Exception
The Pistons have been granted a disabled player exception due to Cade Cunningham‘s season-ending injury, reports James L. Edwards II of The Athletic (Twitter link). The former No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery in December to address a left tibial stress fracture. A disabled player exception grants an over-the-cap...
Warriors among teams eyeing Matisse Thybulle
The Warriors have had internal discussions about the possibility of trading for Matisse Thybulle, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who reports that Golden State likes the Sixers wing as a defensive stopper. Marc Stein reported earlier in the week that the Kings are also among the teams...
Pistons appear committed to keeping Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic is potentially one of the top players on the trade market, but it sounds increasingly likely that the Pistons will hold on to him, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Scotto reports that ownership and management told Bogdanovic that he’s considered part of the team’s core, and...
Jerami Grant confirms Blazers offered four-year, $112M contract extension
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant confirmed on Monday that the team has offered him a four-year, $112M+ contract extension, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic (Twitter link). Grant said he’ll likely wait until sometime in the spring to make a decision on the offer. “I’m kind of focused...
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 1