ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help

The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Can the Saints trade up with Bears for No. 1 overall pick?

With the New Orleans Saints getting a first-round pick back in the Sean Payton trade, is it possible for them to move up to the No. 1 pick on a deal with the Chicago Bears?. The New Orleans Saints were mocked relentlessly this season for giving up their 2023 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a swap in draft capital last year. While the Saints used some of that capital gained in the trade to move up in the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Chris Olave, they finished the season with a 7-10 record, and their first-rounder traded to the Eagles became the No. 10 overall pick. That’s right the reigning NFC champion Eagles are picking in the Top 10.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: New player of interest has attention of multiple teams

As several high-profile names seem to be coming off the board, NBA trade rumors have identified a new focus for multiple teams. Rui Hachimura has already been traded. The Wizards seem to be broadcasting their willingness to keep Kyle Kuzma and try to re-sign him. Myles Turner has signed an extension with the Indiana Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic has said the Pistons told him they have big plans for him next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

How will the Chicago Bulls approach the trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the Chicago Bulls are sitting on a pile of question marks going into it. While they on the verge of falling out of the play-in, they are just also four games back of the six seed. The roster that the Bulls have constructed has obviously not gotten the job done so far this year.
CHICAGO, IL
FanBuzz

The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft

When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Pistons granted Disabled Player Exception

The Pistons have been granted a disabled player exception due to Cade Cunningham‘s season-ending injury, reports James L. Edwards II of The Athletic (Twitter link). The former No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery in December to address a left tibial stress fracture. A disabled player exception grants an over-the-cap...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Warriors among teams eyeing Matisse Thybulle

The Warriors have had internal discussions about the possibility of trading for Matisse Thybulle, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who reports that Golden State likes the Sixers wing as a defensive stopper. Marc Stein reported earlier in the week that the Kings are also among the teams...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Pistons appear committed to keeping Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic is potentially one of the top players on the trade market, but it sounds increasingly likely that the Pistons will hold on to him, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Scotto reports that ownership and management told Bogdanovic that he’s considered part of the team’s core, and...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy