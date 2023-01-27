Read full article on original website
Banijay Iberia’s Gestmusic Launches Virtual Screen Space
Gestmusic, part of Banijay Iberia, has launched a new Barcelona-based production venue featuring a large LED screen for creating customizable virtual environments. The studio integrates virtual environments in which to design and record audio-visual projects from commercials to TV programs across fiction and entertainment. The set has a main LED screen of 100 square meters and 30 square meters height to ceiling with the latest in P2 and HDR technology of up to 1000 nits. The huge virtual screen enables content makers to create fully customizable and real-life scenery on a set with advanced lighting and sound equipment, as well as experienced technical support.
FOX Entertainment & Hulu Ink New Content Deal
FOX Entertainment and Hulu have inked a new multiyear content partnership agreement that encompasses in-season streaming rights for FOX’s slate and a multiplatform marketing alliance. Under the terms of the agreement, all FOX prime-time programming will continue to stream on Hulu the day after its linear broadcast. This includes...
Showcase: ABS-CBN Corporation
Driven by new platforms and additional territories opening up to Asian content, ABS-CBN Corporation is seeing interesting deals and partnerships come to fruition in early 2023. Some of which may not have been thought possible just two years ago, according to Pia Laurel, head for international sales and distribution, who points to a dubbed offering for the Turkish market and a third drama adaptation deal in Turkey.
Pair of Promotions for Saloon Media
Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, has elevated Paul Kilback to creative director of factual programming and Matt Faulknor to senior development producer. As creative director of factual series, Kilback will take on an expanded leadership role and will oversee the creative and editorial direction of Saloon’s factual series while building strong creative teams to push Saloon’s production to the next level. He has been promoted from an executive producer role.
Fremantle to Use AI Dubbing for Arabic Localization
Fremantle has partnered with the artificial intelligence start-up Papercup, which will localize hundreds of hours of video entertainment content from the company’s catalog of talent shows into Arabic. Fremantle formats such as Idols, Got Talent and The X Factor will become available on the Talent World hub. The YouTube...
TVF International Scores Sales in North America
TVF International has closed a raft of sales in the U.S. and Canada following Realscreen Summit. Blue Ant Media licensed a number of documentaries about the British royal family, including Harry: Warrior Prince, which delves into the making of the controversial prince. Additionally, Blue Ant Media picked up Diana: 20...
Australia to Introduce Local Content Quotas for International Streamers
The Australian government has revealed plans to introduce requirements for local content on streaming platforms “so that Australians continue to be able to see and hear quality homegrown content, regardless of which platform they are using.”. The proposal is part of a new National Cultural Policy. It notes that...
Aardman Promotes Laura Taylor-Williams to Lead New Digital Strategy
Aardman has promoted Laura Taylor-Williams from senior sales manager to the newly created role of head of digital and strategic development. Taylor-Williams will lead the new strategic direction of digital monetization across AVOD, FAST and EST. She will oversee a team that covers both commercial and creative strategy in the digital publishing space.
Cineflix Rights’ James Durie on Scripted Trends
In February, Paramount+ in Australia will premiere the ten-part Last King of The Cross, a true-crime event drama from Mark Fennessy and the team at Helium Pictures inspired by the autobiography of John Ibrahim. Launched to the global market at MIPCOM by Cineflix Rights, the drama, licensed to Sky, is part of a growing slate of international high-end drama series at the company, sitting alongside returning properties such as Whitstable Pearl, Manayek, Happily Married and Irvine Welsh’s Crime. James Durie, the head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, shares with TV Drama Weekly his thoughts on evolving financing models and the keys to cutting through in the age of peak drama.
Halle Stanford to Deliver Keynote at TV Kids Festival
Halle Stanford, president of television at The Jim Henson Company, is set to deliver a keynote at the TV Kids Festival, which you can register for here at no cost. Stanford recently executive produced the Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock!, the short-form series Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, Slumberkins (based on the popular book and therapy toy line), and Harriet the Spy (based on the classic children’s book series), all for Apple TV+, as well as the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, for which she won an Emmy Award. Her recent children’s programming executive producer credits include Duff Goldman’s Happy Fun Bake Time, the first kid’s cooking show for discovery+/Food Network; The Dinosaur Train Movie for Universal Entertainment and PBS KIDS; the Emmy-nominated series Dinosaur Train on PBS KIDS; the award-winning Netflix Original Word Party and spin-off series Word Party Presents: Math!; the groundbreaking marine biology series Splash and Bubbles for PBS KIDS; the NBCUniversal Kids/CBC animated series Dot., based on Randi Zuckerberg’s popular book; and the NBCUniversal/Hulu Original preschool show Doozers, inspired by the wildly popular characters from the classic series Fraggle Rock. Stanford’s award-winning credits also include the Emmy-nominated Sid the Science Kid, which she created for PBS KIDS; the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Julie’s Greenroom starring Julie Andrews; the live-action puppet series Me and My Monsters for the CBBC and Network Ten in Australia; Hi Opie!, an award-winning preschool series with Marble Media and TVO; the Lifetime live-action holiday special Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow, as well as the Emmy-nominated Sprout preschool series Pajanimals.
Ron Ninio on Remaking Your Honor
Season two of the hit legal drama Your Honor recently launched on Showtime, with Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) continuing in the lead role as a judge who must protect his son at any cost. The series is based on an Israeli original, Kvodo, from Yes Studios, created by Ron Ninio (director) and Shlomo Mashiach (writer).
