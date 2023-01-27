In February, Paramount+ in Australia will premiere the ten-part Last King of The Cross, a true-crime event drama from Mark Fennessy and the team at Helium Pictures inspired by the autobiography of John Ibrahim. Launched to the global market at MIPCOM by Cineflix Rights, the drama, licensed to Sky, is part of a growing slate of international high-end drama series at the company, sitting alongside returning properties such as Whitstable Pearl, Manayek, Happily Married and Irvine Welsh’s Crime. James Durie, the head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, shares with TV Drama Weekly his thoughts on evolving financing models and the keys to cutting through in the age of peak drama.

10 HOURS AGO