World Screen News
Showcase: ABS-CBN Corporation
Driven by new platforms and additional territories opening up to Asian content, ABS-CBN Corporation is seeing interesting deals and partnerships come to fruition in early 2023. Some of which may not have been thought possible just two years ago, according to Pia Laurel, head for international sales and distribution, who points to a dubbed offering for the Turkish market and a third drama adaptation deal in Turkey.
World Screen News
BBC Two Brings Back Pilgrimage
Pilgrimage is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer this spring with a new 3×1-hour season. Pilgrimage: The Road through Portugal (w.t.) takes seven well-known personalities of differing faiths and beliefs on a personal journey along the northern route of the Fatima Way in Portugal. The seven celebrity pilgrims taking...
World Screen News
Guru Studio Taps WildBrain Alum
Guru Studio has bolstered its sales team with the appointment of Jennifer Oppenheimer as international sales and licensing manager. Oppenheimer will be managing content and licensing sales for Guru’s distribution properties, including True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Big Blue, Pikwik Pack and the newly acquired preschool series 123 Number Squad! Oppenheimer will also be leading the company’s sales in the Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, as well as global AVOD.
World Screen News
TVF International Scores Sales in North America
TVF International has closed a raft of sales in the U.S. and Canada following Realscreen Summit. Blue Ant Media licensed a number of documentaries about the British royal family, including Harry: Warrior Prince, which delves into the making of the controversial prince. Additionally, Blue Ant Media picked up Diana: 20...
World Screen News
Anna Marsh Lined Up for MIPTV Keynote
Anna Marsh, CEO of STUDIOCANAL and deputy CEO of CANAL+ Group, has been added as part of the Media Mastermind strand at MIPTV. Marsh will explore the changing dynamics of content strategies in a keynote speech at the 60th anniversary edition of MIPTV, taking place April 17 to 19. Speaking from the Debussy Theatre stage in the Palais des Festivals, Marsh will explore the increasing crossover between mediums and the opportunities for talent, storytelling and innovative commercial strategies that spring from these.
World Screen News
Little Engine Partners with Dark Slope
Little Engine Moving Pictures has tapped Dark Slope as its virtual service production partner to develop a CGI puppet animation workflow. The two will integrate Dark Slope’s motion-capture technologies into Little Engine’s puppetry and animation hybrid process, developed by creator, showrunner and animator Ben Mazzotta. The new workflow is currently being used in the production of a preschool series.
World Screen News
Pair of Promotions for Saloon Media
Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, has elevated Paul Kilback to creative director of factual programming and Matt Faulknor to senior development producer. As creative director of factual series, Kilback will take on an expanded leadership role and will oversee the creative and editorial direction of Saloon’s factual series while building strong creative teams to push Saloon’s production to the next level. He has been promoted from an executive producer role.
World Screen News
Australia to Introduce Local Content Quotas for International Streamers
The Australian government has revealed plans to introduce requirements for local content on streaming platforms “so that Australians continue to be able to see and hear quality homegrown content, regardless of which platform they are using.”. The proposal is part of a new National Cultural Policy. It notes that...
World Screen News
Fremantle to Use AI Dubbing for Arabic Localization
Fremantle has partnered with the artificial intelligence start-up Papercup, which will localize hundreds of hours of video entertainment content from the company’s catalog of talent shows into Arabic. Fremantle formats such as Idols, Got Talent and The X Factor will become available on the Talent World hub. The YouTube...
World Screen News
Cineflix Rights’ James Durie on Scripted Trends
In February, Paramount+ in Australia will premiere the ten-part Last King of The Cross, a true-crime event drama from Mark Fennessy and the team at Helium Pictures inspired by the autobiography of John Ibrahim. Launched to the global market at MIPCOM by Cineflix Rights, the drama, licensed to Sky, is part of a growing slate of international high-end drama series at the company, sitting alongside returning properties such as Whitstable Pearl, Manayek, Happily Married and Irvine Welsh’s Crime. James Durie, the head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, shares with TV Drama Weekly his thoughts on evolving financing models and the keys to cutting through in the age of peak drama.
World Screen News
WildBrain CPLG Renews & Expands Hasbro-eOne Deal
WildBrain CPLG has renewed its existing partnership to represent Hasbro and Entertainment One (eOne) properties in select markets and has added to the footprint Italy (Hasbro and eOne) and India (Hasbro only). This builds on a previous agreement under which the agency handles Hasbro/eOne’s portfolio of brands in Central and...
World Screen News
Ron Ninio on Remaking Your Honor
Season two of the hit legal drama Your Honor recently launched on Showtime, with Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) continuing in the lead role as a judge who must protect his son at any cost. The series is based on an Israeli original, Kvodo, from Yes Studios, created by Ron Ninio (director) and Shlomo Mashiach (writer).
