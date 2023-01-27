ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill. A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage. The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns

Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA

