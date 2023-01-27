Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Tacoma police issue warning after 10 guns reported stolen out of cars in less than a month
TACOMA, Wash. — Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, 10 guns were reported stolen out of vehicles in Tacoma, according to police. Now the police department is asking gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure. “Stolen guns are finding their way into the hands of juveniles and...
Pierce County detectives looking for two people seen breaking into garage
Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify two people seen breaking into a home in South Hill. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 6000 block of 152nd Street East in South Hill. A man called 911 to report two people had just broken into his neighbor’s garage. The man said the neighbor was elderly and the man had installed security cameras for her and monitors them.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Man originally arrested for driving without license arrested again for drugs and stolen guns
Seattle Police arrested a man on Jan. 9 for a traffic violation and then again on Jan. 31 for carrying drugs and stolen guns. “It was déjà vu all over again this week,” the report said. On Jan. 9, in downtown Seattle, police conducted a routine traffic stop. They stopped the driver and asked for his license, which he couldn’t provide. The 31-year-old man was taken into custody for driving without a license. When officers searched him, they found $1,536 in cash in his pants. As police were searching his car, they found what appeared to be a large bag of marijuana and a scale. Police seized the vehicle and got a search warrant.
publicola.com
Officer Responding to Overdose Call Killed Woman In Marked Intersection Where City Canceled Safety Project
Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect the fact that the Seattle Police Department, not the Seattle Fire Department, confirmed that the police officer was responding to a call about an overdose. On Monday, a police officer responding to an overdose call in South Lake Union in...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Man, woman arrested in SoDo after stealing car at gunpoint in Rainier Valley
Both were booked into the King County Jail.
Do you recognize this car used in an Auburn convenience store theft?
The Auburn Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find those responsible for stealing from a convenience store last week.
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
KIMA TV
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
King tides paint stark outlook into rising Puget Sound sea levels
This past month has been a rough one for coastal flooding in cities up and down Washington’s coastline as king tides portend the future of rising sea levels’ impacts on the Puget Sound. According to a study done by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE), state experts...
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
