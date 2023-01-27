Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
The Looking Glass Lodge is a picturesque woodland retreat with glass facades that let you connect with nature
Located comfortably in the dense nature of Hastings in East Sussex, UK is a beautiful woodland retreat called the Looking Glass Lodge. Designed by Michael Kendrick Architects, the idyllic retreat is a boutique hospitality scheme that allows its guests to completely immerse themselves in nature, and truly connect with it. The home features timber-clad facades and expansive windows that provide glorious views of the surrounding woods.
housebeautiful.com
This two-bedroom box redefines architect-designed prefabricated living spaces
An alternative to a traditional cabin, we were rather impressed by this newly-installed Bert's Box nestled among lush vineyards and rolling hills, designed by the award-winning architects Box 9 Design in collaboration with Bert & May. Created with reclaimed materials to provide an energy-efficient and eco-friendly space, these spaces also...
architizer.com
Free Webinar: How to Estimate Fees (An Architect’s Guide to Success)
Architects: Ready to start mastering fees and better understand what they mean for your bottom line? We’re excited to be joined by Douglas Teiger, FAIA, founder of Teiger Consulting, for an insightful new webinar that will demystify the process and help you (and your firm) become more profitable. As...
Japandi Style and Midcentury Vibes Meet in This India Apartment
When Sumi Bose and Vivin Pai bought an apartment in Bangalore, they were sure about one thing: the kitchen wall had to go. “Well, two things, if you count the aesthetic we were going for,” says the couple, whose days are currently governed by the uproarious antics of their six-month-old baby and their two-year-old pup. For the young parents, the aesthetic of their future home had been dreamed up long before they had finalized—or found—an interior designer. “So when we landed on Aishwarya, we had a brief ready.” This would be Aishwarya Govind, founder and principal architect of Bengaluru-based House of Ruya, for whom said brief—which called for equal parts midcentury modern and Japandi style (a portmanteau of Japanese and Scandi)—was a curious departure from the norm.
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Final Project Was This Circular House in Arizona. Now It Can Be Yours for $9 Million.
Before Frank Lloyd Wright died in 1959, he designed one last residence known as the Norman Lykes House. Now, the architect’s final creation can be yours. Sitting on the edge of Arizona’s Phoenix Mountain Preserve, the desert dwelling is one of only 14 other circular-style abodes that Wright ever drew up. Aptly named the Circular Sun House, the project was completed in 1967, almost a decade after Wright’s passing. His apprentice, John Rattenbury, was responsible for carrying out his vision and also oversaw a renovation that took place back in 1994. Today, the midcentury stunner spans 3,095 square feet and holds three bedrooms...
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
yankodesign.com
This monolithic black concrete home in the mountains of Argentina is modern brutalism at its best
Nestled in the mountains of Córdoba is a black-stained concrete home called The Black House. Designed by Argentinian studio AR Arquitectos, the home occupies 550 square meters, and was commissioned to be built by a family. It is located in the small mountain town of La Calera, on the outskirts of Córdoba.
Before and After: This Dark and Dated Apartment Got a Light and Bright ‘Classic Contemporary’ Transformation
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Rebecca Williams, husband, daughter, and dog. Location: Manly Beach — Sydney, Australia. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 720 square feet. Years...
architizer.com
Shift House // AOS works : architecture & design
This project comprises a remodel and 740 sq. ft. addition to a 1920s home, as well as a 250 sq. ft. detached pool house / accessory dwelling unit. The project embodies an evolution of form from the existing front of the house to the contemporary addition at the rear. The traditional front, symbolic of the commonly perceived image of a house, is contrasted by the non-traditional addition at the rear, which is shaped by interior functionality and exterior environmental and site conditions.
Designer Kelly Wearstler’s New Marble Furniture Doubles as Sculpture for the Home. See the Whole Collection Here.
Los Angeles-based designer Kelly Wearstler, known for her vibrant, architectural and multi-layered design approach, made her debut at Art Miami, Design Miami and Art Basel Miami in early December with a one-of-a-kind collection centered around marble. The designer, who is known for her marble pieces, collaborated with Arca, a Mexico City–based global purveyor of the world’s most exclusive stone, tiles and wood. Her collection, Nudo, features 22 sculptural marble works—specifically 16 pieces of furniture and six accessory pieces—that utilize the rock’s beauty in unexpected ways. Before the event, several pieces got stuck in customs. Luckily Robb Report has an exclusive look...
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
Sindiso Khumalo to Take Her Colorful, Playful Textiles, Designs to & Other Stories in April
LONDON — Sindiso Khumalo, the Cape Town-based sustainable textile designer, is set to bring her punchy colors and retro designs to high streets worldwide through a collaboration with & Other Stories, WWD has learned. The limited-edition collection of dresses, swimwear and accessories has been made from materials including organic cotton, recycled cotton and linen. It will launch in April in selected & Other Stories stores, and online. More from WWDDonald Trump Visits Louis Vuitton Factory in TexasLouis Vuitton's Architectural HabitLVMH Celebrates its Environmental Division's 25th Anniversary The prints, as always, are based on Khumalo’s hand-painted watercolors and collages, and inspired by the designer’s South African heritage....
lbmjournal.com
Nova US Wood Products named exclusive U.S. provider of Rhino Wood
Portland, Ore. — Nova USA Wood Products a supplier of wood products and accessories, has been named the exclusive provider of Rhino Wood in North America. Rhino Wood is a modified timber produced through a patented two-stage process that uses thermal modification and pressure to impregnate the original wood right to the core with a proprietary compound. Rhino Wood is developed to achieve the same high-density, low-maintenance and Class 1 durability characteristics as Ipe hardwood, while aging beautifully into a silver-grey color over time.
Force of nature: inside a sustainable home in the New Forest
The Clay Retreat, as the name suggests, was conceived as a place of refuge – an exhale made of oak, polished concrete and plaster. Situated in the New Forest a few miles outside Lymington, it belongs to Emi and Oscar Peterson, and their two children, Lina, 12, and Tom, 16.
hypebeast.com
Marc Newson's Tokyo Toilet is Inspired by Vernacular Japanese Architecture
Marc Newson has become the latest designer to be commissioned by The Tokyo Toilet project, and has unveiled a public restroom that mirrors elements of vernacular Japanese architecture. Australia-born Newson has crafted a simple design, which appears somewhat inconspicuous on the outside, with interiors decked out in a monochromatic shade...
homestyling.guru
Isern Serra creates pared-back office "with seemingly surreal details" for Andrés Reisinger
Spanish architecture and interior design studio Isern Serra kept to a material palette of concrete, quartz and stainless steel to create this pared-back office for Reisinger Studio. Located in the Poblenou neighbourhood in Barcelona, digital artist Andrés Reisinger’s studio is surrounded by several other creative’s offices and is designed to...
homestyling.guru
Terrazzo and character are in and grey is out, says designer
The new year holds excitement in interior design trends as we get to explore new styling or revisit old designs. Interior designer and stylist Liz Hayward takes a dive into the biggest trends she expects to see this year, as well as what’s no longer in. Earthy tones and...
