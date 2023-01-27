When Sumi Bose and Vivin Pai bought an apartment in Bangalore, they were sure about one thing: the kitchen wall had to go. “Well, two things, if you count the aesthetic we were going for,” says the couple, whose days are currently governed by the uproarious antics of their six-month-old baby and their two-year-old pup. For the young parents, the aesthetic of their future home had been dreamed up long before they had finalized—or found—an interior designer. “So when we landed on Aishwarya, we had a brief ready.” This would be Aishwarya Govind, founder and principal architect of Bengaluru-based House of Ruya, for whom said brief—which called for equal parts midcentury modern and Japandi style (a portmanteau of Japanese and Scandi)—was a curious departure from the norm.

24 DAYS AGO