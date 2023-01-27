Read full article on original website
Matt Hennig
3d ago
The people that wrote this have directional issues. I blame that on their parents and middle school teachers. Danville is west of Indianapolis, not east. SMH
Reply
6
Debrah Smith Daniel
3d ago
May I suggest The Scrambled Diner in Dyer, IN. Comfort breakfast with an upscale flair. The Boston skillet (seafood) is nothing short of amazing!
Reply(6)
3
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
Take a Trip Around the World by Visiting These Indiana Towns
The state of Indiana has a number of cities that have names recognized not only by those of us who live here but by those who live in other states as well. Of course, Indianapolis sits at the top of the list since it's the state capital and we all had to learn those in grade school. Others are notable for being home to nationally-known universities like Notre Dame (South Bend), Indiana University (Bloomington), and Purdue University (West Lafayette). You might also be able to argue that outside our borders, there may be some people who are familiar with Fort Wayne or even my hometown of Evansville where I am currently sitting. But for every Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville, there are a ton of small towns dotting the state map. Several of which borrow their name from other, arguably more famous, locations around the world.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — January 31, 2023
Correction – A story in the Jan. 17 edition of Current in Carmel misstated the location of Parkwood Crossing. Parkwood Crossing is southeast I-465 and U.S. 31. City retains AA credit rating – The City of Carmel has retained its AA credit rating after a review of its financial strength and long-term stability. The rating was issued by Standard & Poor’s for the sale of $62.45 million in lease rental bonds that will be used to finance the construction of several road system projects, including the completion of various multi-use paths along existing roads.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Is Indiana Home to America’s Oldest Theme Park?
America is full of great theme parks. Six Flags, Universal Studios, and of course, Disney World and Disneyland are the first few that come to find when you think of the term, "theme park." But, when it comes to which one is the oldest, the answer depends on who you ask.
Indiana witness describes silent fast-moving light crossing sky
An Indiana witness at Sunman reported watching a silent, fast-moving light moving east to west at 8:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
WIBC.com
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? It’s clear here.
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? Some states are synonymous with certain beverages. For example, if you are in California you might expect to sip a glass of fine, red wine from the Napa Valley. Taking a trek around Seattle? You’d be right on target drinking a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks. In Kentucky, you would be on point with a mint julep in hand. So, what would you be drinking in Indiana?
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky
Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast ideas
INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."
