Grapevine, TX

Focus Daily News

Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023

Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

HPISD Superintendent’s Sudden Departure Questioned

Questions are being raised about the announced “retirement” of Highland Park Independent School District’s (HPISD) superintendent, who had just a few months earlier secured a five-year extension to his contract. Superintendent Tom Trigg was just one of five resignations that followed a scandal triggered by the discovery...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Code Wiz to provide coding, robotics classes for kids in Plano

Code Wiz provides kids and teenagers the opportunity to learn popular coding languages and programs. (Courtesy Code Wiz) Code Wiz is celebrating its grand opening in Plano on Feb. 11, according to owner Naila Kabani. The business is located at 6905 Coit Road, Ste. 104, and will offer coding and robotics classes, competitions and birthday parties for kids and teenagers.
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need

Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
prosperpressnews.com

Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child

According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local districts cancel school on Wednesday

Several school districts serving southern Denton County announced around midday Tuesday that schools will remain closed on Wednesday. All local schools and most local government facilities were closed Tuesday due to the icy road conditions. The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, saying road conditions are not expected to improve until late Wednesday.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texas school districts to close again on Thursday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Superintendents Work Through the Night Addressing Closures

Most schools across the area will close on a second day due to the winter weather. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS DFW

Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
