Tri-Cities Neighborhood Summit planned for Flower Mound, Lewisville, Coppell
The city of Lewisville, along with Flower Mound and Coppell, will host a Regional Neighborhood Summit on Feb. 18. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents of Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell have been invited to attend a joint neighborhood gathering and meet different city officials. The event is in support of Lewisville's...
Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023
Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
dallasexpress.com
HPISD Superintendent’s Sudden Departure Questioned
Questions are being raised about the announced “retirement” of Highland Park Independent School District’s (HPISD) superintendent, who had just a few months earlier secured a five-year extension to his contract. Superintendent Tom Trigg was just one of five resignations that followed a scandal triggered by the discovery...
Richardson ISD schools to close Feb. 2 due to winter weather
Richardson ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Community Impact Staff) Richardson ISD schools and offices will be closed Feb. 2 due to the ongoing inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions. The closure includes all games, activities and events for Feb. 2, in addition to the...
Code Wiz to provide coding, robotics classes for kids in Plano
Code Wiz provides kids and teenagers the opportunity to learn popular coding languages and programs. (Courtesy Code Wiz) Code Wiz is celebrating its grand opening in Plano on Feb. 11, according to owner Naila Kabani. The business is located at 6905 Coit Road, Ste. 104, and will offer coding and robotics classes, competitions and birthday parties for kids and teenagers.
Roanoke hires new parks and recreation director
Ray McDonald begins his tenure as the new director of parks and recreation on Feb. 1. (Courtesy city of Roanoke) Ray McDonald begins his tenure as the new director of the Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department on Feb. 1. “The city of Roanoke is looking forward to welcoming Ray McDonald...
keranews.org
Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need
Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
North Texas cities have one of the worst commutes in America: Study reveals
Working from home has been more common since the pandemic, but companies/businesses are returning to the office in droves and thus, more people are facing long, dreadful commute times.
prosperpressnews.com
Prosper ISD Board President Wilborn arrested for indecency with a child
According to Dallas County arrest records, Prosper Independent School District Trustee Drew Wilborn was arrested Jan. 25 on the charge indecency with a child, including sexual contact. Details of this arrest are still unfolding. Prosper ISD sent out an email at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 25 informing parents that Wilborn had...
Argyle ISD approves 2023-24 academic calendar
Argyle ISD board approved the district's calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) Argyle ISD board of trustees approved the district’s 2023-24 academic calendar during its Jan. 17 meeting. The first day of school will be Aug. 17, which is a Thursday. This is different than previous...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 1 due to icy conditions
Richardson ISD has canceled the school day and all after-school events, activities and games on Feb. 1 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD is closing all schools and offices Feb. 1 due to the winter storm warning forecast...
Local districts cancel school on Wednesday
Several school districts serving southern Denton County announced around midday Tuesday that schools will remain closed on Wednesday. All local schools and most local government facilities were closed Tuesday due to the icy road conditions. The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, saying road conditions are not expected to improve until late Wednesday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas school districts to close again on Thursday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas will be closed for yet another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Little Elm, Crowley, Keller, Lewisville, Mesquite, Birdville, Blue Ridge, Ennis, Grapevine-Colleyville, Northwest, Midlothian, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Waxahachie, White Settlement, Weatherford and HEB ISDs have already announced they will not be holding classes on Thursday.
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Superintendents Work Through the Night Addressing Closures
Most schools across the area will close on a second day due to the winter weather. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association moves headquarters to Texas Motor Speedway
GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association hosts car shows across the nation. It held two events in Fort Worth in 2023. (Photo courtesy GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association) One of the newest additions to the Texas Motor Speedway is not on the track, but rather in one of the many offices that overlook it.
Farm + Feed's 'eatertainment' concept offers Plano locals a social dining experience
Farm Feed's Hot Fish Sando is served on a Brioche bun with fries ($15.75). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) While growing up in the 1980s and early 1990s, Max Seel said going to arcades made gaming a social experience. However, in the last 10 years, he has noticed gaming has become isolating.
From horse-drawn wagons to the Telecom Corridor: Richardson celebrates 150th anniversary
This photo shows historic downtown and Greenville Avenue in 1949. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson is planning a variety of city events over the first six months of 2023 in honor of its 150-year anniversary. According to city officials, Richardson was chartered on June 26, 1873, as a railroad community.
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
Paper is the problem: Grand Prairie police chief wants to permanently get rid of paper tags
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The sale of fake license plates is a multi-million-dollar business in Texas. Now Grand Prairie's police chief is hoping to help change the law to permanently get rid of paper tags. Chief Daniel Scesney says the paper is the problem. "You can see just how simple this is," as he showed us fake plates created by GPPD public information officer Mark Beseda. "He's using a very basic program that's available to anybody. There's nothing police-related here." As easy as they are to make, fake plates are even easier to buy. Police say there are plenty of...
