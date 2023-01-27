Read full article on original website
San Diego City Attorney: pay up C Street Inn owners
The owners of C Street Inn are being ordered to pay $332,000 for not relocating its tenants when it was unsafe to stay there, according to the San Diego city attorney.
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Turns 100!
Carlsbad, CA – This year marks The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce centennial year as an official organization, having been established in 1923. In recognition of this milestone, the Carlsbad Chamber is excited to announce Centennial Celebrations taking place throughout this year. Historically, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce stayed small...
MTS Sees Improved Bus Shelters as Incentive for People to Use Transit
Whether it’s a downpour or the burning sun, covered bus benches are a respite for bus riders — and hopefully the impetus to get more people to use public transit. That’s the thinking of officials at the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System as it eyes improvements to its 4,300 bus stops.
northcoastcurrent.com
Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside reps begin terms on regional water board
Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside representatives on the San Diego County Water Authority Board of Directors are among seven new members who participated in their first formal meeting Jan. 26. Encinitas Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes, Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta and Oceanside Water Utilities Director Lindsay Leahy are part of the Water...
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Dismay over Vista City Council’s Undermining of Mayor’s Authority and Disregard for Constituents’ Well-being
It is of great concern that the Democrats on the Vista City Council have chosen to relinquish the power of appointing the city’s representative on the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board to a council majority, instead of allowing the mayor to make the recommendation. This action undermines the authority of the mayor and disregards the wishes of the citizens who elected him.
KPBS
Point in Time homeless count crucial for North County resources
"Where did you sleep last night? Is this the first time you’ve been homeless? How long have you been homeless?" These are some of the questions volunteers set out to ask people experiencing homelessness in Thursday's county wide Point in Time homeless count. But for North County, that data...
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Politics Report: San Diego Hiring Private Workers to Help with Massive Permit Backlog
It now takes the better part of a year for the city of San Diego to approve a building permit. The city is taking a rare step to fix the problem. On Monday, the City Council will vote on two separate $2.5 million contracts with third-party companies to help city staff review applications for new developments.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
North County Report: Encinitas Already Bars Gas Stoves in New Homes
Cable news recently ignited with talk of a nationwide ban on gas stoves, but Encinitas has been playing with the idea since 2021. Encinitas was the first city in the county, and one of only a few in Southern California, to implement a ban on gas-powered stoves, heaters, clothes dryers and other appliances in new residential and commercial construction.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands
Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
