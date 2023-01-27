Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Related
SWAT Standoff In Holmdel Lands Armed Man In Police Custody: Prosecutor
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Monmouth County landed a 46-year-old man in police custody Sunday, Jan. 29, authorities said. A resident of Pine Valley Court showed up to the Holmdel police station to report a domestic incident involving Brian Piscopo around 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Beacon Woman Stabbed Multiple Times, Suspect Nabbed, Police Say
A man from the area is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck several times. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Jan. 27 on Wolcott Avenue in Beacon. The woman was found after Beacon Police received a call from her telling officers she had...
YAHOO!
Peekskill police investigating a Sunday homicide
Peekskill police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday to John Street's 600 block for a report of shots fired. The police said officers located and gave medical aid to a 35-year-old victim, who was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries from the shooting. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash
A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
tapinto.net
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
Eyewitness News
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Police investigating Saturday night triple shooting in Paterson, N.J.
PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Paterson.It happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m. at 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.Police said they found two women, a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, with gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 44-year-old man, turned up at the hospital shot.All three are expected to be okay.Investigators haven't released any more information.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
YAHOO!
Second man charged in Jefferson Twp. home invasion
Jan. 27—A Moscow man faces charges after state police say he set up a home invasion robbery last month in Jefferson Twp. Frank Howe, 54, 19 Madison Estate, was charged this week as a conspirator on counts of robbery, burglary and theft. Howe worked as a caretaker for Dominick Christiano, whose Little Lake Road home was the target of the Dec. 27 break-in, state police at Dunmore said.
Man slashed multiple times in the face in the Bronx, police say
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding assailant stabbed a man multiple times in the head in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Sunday. The suspect slashed the 23-year-old victim in the forehead and cheek following a fight on East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope on Jan. 14 at around 2 p.m., […]
Bus Driver Was DWI When He Drove Through West Caldwell Home: Police
A 37-year-old school bus driver from Newark has been charged after plowing his bus into a West Caldwell home on Friday, Jan. 27, police said.Anthony R. Stuckey had just dropped students off at West Caldwell Tech High School, before he drove his bus into an unoccupied Passaic Avenue home just b…
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock
SEE ANYTHING? A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities confirmed. The victim was struck crossing Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue just off southbound Route 208 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said. She was...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
The NJ C4PCC & the Morris County Sheriff’s Office to Host Law Enforcement Night
HANOVER, NJ - Morris County Sheriff, James Gannon; Hanover Township Mayor, Thomas “Ace” Gallagher; East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo; Florham Park Mayor, Mark Taylor; and the 200 Club of Morris County have announced that they will be hosting a Law Enforcement Night at Mennen Arena on March 3rd at 7pm, with the doors opening at 6:30pm.
Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday. Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Three Church Parking Lot Thefts Led to One Man, Paramus Police Said
PARAMUS, NJ - A Ramsey man is accused of stealing cash from cars parked in the Armenian Presbyterian Church lot on Forest Avenue. Police arrested Garo Altunyan, 64, of Ramsey, for 3 incidents of Burglary to Auto. On December 27, 2022 the police responded to the church when the victim reported $1,200 cash had been stolen from his parked car. Police were able to determine two similar events had occurred in the same church parking on March 10, 2022 and on August 23, 2022. Police were able to develop a suspect vehicle in these thefts. After staking out the vehicle, police identified Altunyan as the actor in these thefts. On January 25, 2023, Altunyan turned himself in to the Paramus Police Department. He was then arrested, booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance until his initial court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone with further information in regards to this case should contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400 ext. 1438
Driver charged with DWI after woman thrown from car dies in Staten Island crash: NYPD
NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver has been charged with manslaughter after a woman died when she was ejected from a car that crashed into a utility pole on Staten Island Saturday morning, police said. Adem Nikeziq, 30, was allegedly impaired when he was driving his white Dodge sedan southbound on […]
Comments / 1