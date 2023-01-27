ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NJ

YAHOO!

Peekskill police investigating a Sunday homicide

Peekskill police are investigating a homicide. Officers responded at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday to John Street's 600 block for a report of shots fired. The police said officers located and gave medical aid to a 35-year-old victim, who was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries from the shooting. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash

A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement

"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
HOLMDEL, NJ
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Police investigating Saturday night triple shooting in Paterson, N.J.

PATERSON, N.J. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Paterson.It happened on Saturday just after 11 p.m. at 10th Avenue and East 26th Street.Police said they found two women, a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, with gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 44-year-old man, turned up at the hospital shot.All three are expected to be okay.Investigators haven't released any more information.
PATERSON, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man wanted on warrants for attempted rape

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh Town Police are looking for a 24-year-old man on a charge of attempted rape. Juan Balbuena was arrested in February 2021 and previously arrested on a warrant for the same charge. He has again failed to show up for court, so another warrant has...
NEWBURGH, NY
YAHOO!

Second man charged in Jefferson Twp. home invasion

Jan. 27—A Moscow man faces charges after state police say he set up a home invasion robbery last month in Jefferson Twp. Frank Howe, 54, 19 Madison Estate, was charged this week as a conspirator on counts of robbery, burglary and theft. Howe worked as a caretaker for Dominick Christiano, whose Little Lake Road home was the target of the Dec. 27 break-in, state police at Dunmore said.
MOSCOW, PA
PIX11

Man slashed multiple times in the face in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding assailant stabbed a man multiple times in the head in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Sunday. The suspect slashed the 23-year-old victim in the forehead and cheek following a fight on East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope on Jan. 14 at around 2 p.m., […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock

SEE ANYTHING? A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities confirmed. The victim was struck crossing Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue just off southbound Route 208 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said. She was...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
PIX11

Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday.  Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Church Parking Lot Thefts Led to One Man, Paramus Police Said

PARAMUS, NJ - A Ramsey man is accused of stealing cash from cars parked in the Armenian Presbyterian Church lot on Forest Avenue. Police arrested Garo Altunyan, 64, of Ramsey, for 3 incidents of Burglary to Auto. On December 27, 2022 the police responded to the church when the victim reported $1,200 cash had been stolen from his parked car.   Police were able to determine two similar events had occurred in the same church parking on March 10, 2022 and on August 23, 2022. Police were able to develop a suspect vehicle in these thefts. After staking out the vehicle, police identified Altunyan as the actor in these thefts.   On January 25, 2023, Altunyan turned himself in to the Paramus Police Department. He was then arrested, booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance until his initial court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone with further information in regards to this case should contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400 ext. 1438
PARAMUS, NJ

