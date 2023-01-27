PARAMUS, NJ - A Ramsey man is accused of stealing cash from cars parked in the Armenian Presbyterian Church lot on Forest Avenue. Police arrested Garo Altunyan, 64, of Ramsey, for 3 incidents of Burglary to Auto. On December 27, 2022 the police responded to the church when the victim reported $1,200 cash had been stolen from his parked car. Police were able to determine two similar events had occurred in the same church parking on March 10, 2022 and on August 23, 2022. Police were able to develop a suspect vehicle in these thefts. After staking out the vehicle, police identified Altunyan as the actor in these thefts. On January 25, 2023, Altunyan turned himself in to the Paramus Police Department. He was then arrested, booked and processed. He was released on his own recognizance until his initial court appearance. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Anyone with further information in regards to this case should contact Detective Josh Capizzi at 201-262-3400 ext. 1438

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO