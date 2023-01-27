San Diego City Council’s Lip Service to Housing as a “Fundamental Human Right” Falls Short in Addressing Homelessness Crisis

Read full article on original website
Jackie M. Kuenzi
2d ago
While I agree it is a right the bigger question is whose responsibility is it? Many homeless who are offered help decline because it doesn’t suit them - they want their own private space with no rules and no effort on their part - my question is wouldn’t we all - especially if we didn’t have to pay for it - many of these people need a helping hand to be sure but handouts are simply enabling
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Dismay over Vista City Council’s Undermining of Mayor’s Authority and Disregard for Constituents’ Well-being
It is of great concern that the Democrats on the Vista City Council have chosen to relinquish the power of appointing the city’s representative on the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) board to a council majority, instead of allowing the mayor to make the recommendation. This action undermines the authority of the mayor and disregards the wishes of the citizens who elected him.
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Republicans Urge Community to Attend Special Council Meeting on District 3 Appointment
Chula Vista, CA – The Republican community of Chula Vista is calling on all residents to join them at the special City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 31st at 5:00 pm. The council will be continuing its vote on the appointment of the District 3 City Councilmember. This is...
NBC San Diego
California Reparations Task Force Holds Public Hearings in San Diego
The California Reparations Task Force is meeting in San Diego Jan 27-28 at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at San Diego State University, with task force members diving into the difficult question of how much is owed to Black Californians to atone for a history of racism and slavery.
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
MTS Sees Improved Bus Shelters as Incentive for People to Use Transit
Whether it’s a downpour or the burning sun, covered bus benches are a respite for bus riders — and hopefully the impetus to get more people to use public transit. That’s the thinking of officials at the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System as it eyes improvements to its 4,300 bus stops.
kusi.com
Changes to TransNet sales tax ordinance rejected on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday, Jan. 27, the SANDAG board voted on a change to the TransNet ordinance. TransNet is the half-cent sales tax used by SANDAG to fund local transportation projects. Because of the legislation’s 2/3 majority vote requirement, even the weighted voting system did not provide...
Politics Report: San Diego Hiring Private Workers to Help with Massive Permit Backlog
It now takes the better part of a year for the city of San Diego to approve a building permit. The city is taking a rare step to fix the problem. On Monday, the City Council will vote on two separate $2.5 million contracts with third-party companies to help city staff review applications for new developments.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Vista Puts SANDAG Appointment Power in New Hands
Vista’s City Council has decided that a council majority, not just the mayor, will be able to recommend and appoint SANDAG representatives moving forward. Previously, the city’s mayor could recommend a representative to send to the San Diego Association of Governments, and the council would have to support or reject his nomination.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers continue point in time count in Escondido
While the point in time count took place on Thursday, outreach workers get additional time to count more people experiencing homelessness. “This morning we’re focusing on counting RVs,” Sergio Cardona said Friday. Cardona is a homeless outreach worker and case manager for Interfaith Community Services in Escondido. Cardona...
KPBS
State reparations task force comes to San Diego for public hearings
"I am an 88-year-old slave from Leesburg, Florida." That declaration by Bishop Henry Williams silenced the crowd gathered at the Parma Payne Goodall Center at San Diego State University Friday. They were there for a public hearing by a state task force established in 2020 to study and develop proposals...
Service activities in parks are next to face regulations under San Diego vending law
Though the city of San Diego will begin enforcement of its sidewalk vending ordinance in coastal parks on Wednesday, Feb. 1, it is already looking ahead to its next challenge — regulating vendors who provide services rather than goods in public parks.
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce Turns 100!
Carlsbad, CA – This year marks The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce centennial year as an official organization, having been established in 1923. In recognition of this milestone, the Carlsbad Chamber is excited to announce Centennial Celebrations taking place throughout this year. Historically, the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce stayed small...
kusi.com
Santee Mayor comments on YMCA’s transgender policy controversy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old girl made national headlines after speaking out about an incident involving herself, a naked man using the Santee YMCA women’s locker room. Rebecca Phillips shared her scary experience while speaking in front of the Santee City Council, as she noted that staff...
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Cold Weather Shelters in San Diego Remain Available As Storm Looms
Three inclement weather shelters for San Diegans living on the streets were activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission. That’s one less than was open Saturday as stormy weather looms. The shelters are:. Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., 45 adults and an...
