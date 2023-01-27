Read full article on original website
$300,000 theft results in sentence of probation
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in private property is sentenced to probation. Brandon Lee Crews, 32 of Emmons, Minnesota, entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree theft. Charges of ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and two counts of third-degree burglary were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
1 arrested, facing charges for selling fentanyl
Jan. 27—An Austin man making his first appearance in Mower County District Court on Friday has been charged with several felony counts of drug sales. Phabayo Negate Gilo, 25 has been charged with five felony counts — three second degree sale of 10 grams or more and two third degree drug sales — for a string of sales in November to a confidential informant.
Man pleads guilty to meth possession as part of narcotics trafficking investigation
Jan. 25—A South St. Paul man arrested after he was found in March with almost a pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Clarks Grove pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree meth possession in Freeborn County District Court. Jeremy Jake Clarin, 42, entered...
Freeborn County meth means probation for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A collision that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Freeborn County results in probation for an Olmsted County man. Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to up to five years of supervised probation. Marlow pleaded guilty in August 2022 to second-degree possession of methamphetamine. Charges of fourth-degree DWI were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Three charged after Austin meth sting; one remains in custody
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin apartment residents and their guest were arrested in late December on charges of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of children after police served a search warrant to the 31st Street SW apartment. Raul Javier Gomez Jr., and Israelia Lee Robinson, the apartment...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Law Enforcement Log
2:25 a.m. 38-Year old Marcos Nahuath cited No Minnesota Driver’s License. 8:03 a.m. 27-Year old Oscar Delossantos Jr arrested on local warrants and 30-Year old Mariah Curnow arrested for resisting arrest and a number of outstanding warrants. 8:35 a.m. Four Juvenile’s at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig...
Three Albert Lea bars failed holiday alcohol checks
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea bar staffers appeared in Freeborn County Court Thursday on charges of providing liquor to persons under 21. The staffers work at Eddie’s Bar, the Elbow Room, and Trumbles 2, according to court documents. According to court documents, the three women all...
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
