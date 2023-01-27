ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McDonald's tops profit estimates, warns short-term inflation to persist

(Updates share price performance in second paragraph) Jan 31 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on higher menu prices, even as it warned short-term inflationary pressures would persist in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.3% to $264.55 in U.S. trading,...
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Conoil Plc Posts Qtrly PBT 3.35 Bln Naira

* CONOIL PLC - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3.35 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.44 BILLION NAIRA. * CONOIL PLC - QTRLY REVENUE OF 41.13 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 25.72 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 6.57 Bln Naira

* FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6.57 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.77 BILLION NAIRA. * FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF 393.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 302.16 BILLION NAIRA Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...

