Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
Study Says Our Happiness In New Jersey Continues To Soar In 2023
We generally think of ourselves as happy people here in New Jersey, but we're pretty sure the rest of the nation doesn't necessarily feel that way. A recent study might have something to say about that. How happy do you think we are here in the Garden State? There are...
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting...
Washington Examiner
More portions of New Jersey's 'sensitive places' gun law blocked at parks and casinos: Judge
A federal judge on Monday placed a temporary restraining order on portions of New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns in public "sensitive places" such as parks, beaches, and casinos but left in place other restrictions. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey, came after a...
Bottoms Up! Experts Unveil Their Choice For Best Brewery In New Jersey
This is a good time of year to carve out a place in your schedule to visit one of the awesome breweries New Jersey has to offer and one major publication has named the one brewery in New Jersey you absolutely have to visit. With so many amazing breweries popping...
N.J. legal weed: How to tip your budtender after making a purchase at the local dispensary
Tipping is one of the most ambivalent topics when someone solicits any service or purchases goods. In some situations like eating out or getting luggage carried, it is expected, and in others like police work or nursing, it’s considered disrespectful. Some people simply don’t tip at all if they...
Amazing, New Jersey May Be One Of The Luckiest States To Play The Lottery In
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
N.J. bagel shop etiquette: 7 ways to make sure nobody hates you
Like most self-respecting New Jerseyans, I spend a lot of time thinking about bagels. Which bagel shops are the best. The hierarchy of bagel flavors. How adorable it is that New York (falsely) thinks its has better bagels than New Jersey. But lately I’ve been thinking about something more specific:...
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
A Winter Wonderland to Enjoy Without Even Leaving New Jersey
Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store. A Mega Millions second-prize winning ticket worth $4 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing while the top jackpot was won for the fourth time in just one month. A ticket sold in Massachusetts...
Compared to the rest of nation, NJ has fewer guns but more gun crimes
Anytime shootings and gun crimes go up, we hear calls for gun control. But is that really the answer?. A recent special report by 247wallst.com showed states where gun-related crimes are surging. New Jersey is one of them. The study followed gun tracing by the ATF. Guns that are traced...
Rock 104.1
NJ State Police getting millions to crack down on illegal drugs
👮 Millions in new grant money will help the NJ State police crackdown on drugs. 👮 Funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 👮 The money will go for specialized training & equipment to go after heroin, fentanyl and meth dealers. The New Jersey State...
Was it You? Someone in South Jersey Just Won $4 Million Playing the NJ Lottery
Someone in the Garden State is about to have the best Groundhog's Day ever since they just won $4 million playing the lottery. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball that was drawn making someone in that state $31 million richer (before taxes, of course).
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
