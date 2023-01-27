ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Obviously here in New Jersey, we are known for our beaches and plenty of summertime fun. We have some of the best beaches and summer getaway destinations in the nation and the world. So we know we have a lot of beautiful beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May, but what about the opposite part of the calendar and winter getaways?
👮 Millions in new grant money will help the NJ State police crackdown on drugs. 👮 Funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 👮 The money will go for specialized training & equipment to go after heroin, fentanyl and meth dealers. The New Jersey State...
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
