Finnish tech industry strike to begin on Wednesday
HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Workers in several technology industry companies will go on strike in Finland from Wednesday to Friday this week after no solution was found to a wage dispute, Technology industry employers said in a statement on Tuesday. "This day did not bring a solution to the...
Brazil creates 2 million net formal jobs in 2022, down 26.6%
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's net creation of formal jobs fell 26.6% in 2022 from the previous year, Labor Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, but it still showed a strongly positive result on the back of the post-pandemic recovery. Brazil added a net 2.038 million formal jobs in 2022, down from...
HK Express To Cancel Certain Flights Between Hong Kong And Japan Between Feb 17 And March 2
* HK EXPRESS SAYS IT WILL CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS BETWEEN HONG KONG AND JAPAN BETWEEN FEB 17 AND MARCH 2, 2023 DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BY THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT.
Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Ontario -Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is looking at setting up a battery cell factory in Ontario, Germany's Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding the Canadian province had offered investments and other incentives. Five entries from this month are listed in a lobby register of the province for Volkswagen, including one that...
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF
Jahez Says Alamat International Intends To Transfer Portion Of Its Shares In Jahez
Jan 30 (Reuters) - JAHEZ INTERNATIONAL COMPANY FOR INFORMATION SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY:. * ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER STATING INTENTION OF ONE OF MAIN SHAREHOLDERS ALAMAT INTERNATIONAL. * JAHEZ INTENTION TO TRANSFER A PORTION OF ITS SHARES IN JAHEZ TO ITS CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS PRORATE WITH THEIR OWNERSHIP OF ALAMAT COMPANY. * TRANSFER
Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
* ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. * SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. * OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. * FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL
Flour Mills Of Nigeria Posts Qtrly Group PBT 6.57 Bln Naira
* FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA - QTRLY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 6.57 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.77 BILLION NAIRA. * FLOUR MILLS OF NIGERIA PLC - QTRLY GROUP REVENUE OF 393.40 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 302.16 BILLION NAIRA
UTMD Reports Audited Year 2022 And Fourth Quarter Financial Performance
* UTMD REPORTS AUDITED YEAR 2022 AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE. * UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - TOTAL CONSOLIDATED 4Q 2022 UTMD WORLDWIDE SALES WERE $661, 5.1% HIGHER THAN IN 4Q 202. * UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - U.S. DOMESTIC SALES WERE 7% LOWER AND OUTSIDE U.S. SALES WERE 25%
Biden takes infrastructure tour to New York City
NEW YORK (Reuters) -President Joe Biden traveled to New York City on Tuesday to tout new infrastructure funding for a critical underwater tunnel that connects Manhattan and New Jersey, an effort that has been mired for more than a decade in partisan bickering and ballooning budgets. The New York visit...
Canada's CPPI invests $205 million in Indian co IndoSpace's new fund
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian warehouse and parks developer IndoSpace on Monday said the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) will invest $205 million in the company's new real estate fund. The investment from Canada's biggest pension fund is part of IndoSpace's new fund targeting $600 million in equity commitments.
Marketmind: 'Soft landing' or 'no landing'?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. There's an uncomfortable feeling in markets this week that good news may be bad news once again - mainly because of what the former means for this week's big central banking set pieces. As U.S. Federal...
United Airlines announces JV to develop sustainable fuel using ethanol
(Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced a new joint venture to develop and commercialize a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology that will use ethanol as a feedstock. The announcement comes at a time aircraft owners strive to curb emissions to become more environment friendly. Blue Blade Energy,...
QX Resources’ (ASX:QXR) Dec quarter marks maiden drilling at Pilbara lithium prospects - Kalkine Media
QX Resources reported busy last quarter with the commencement of maiden drilling focused on lithium at Turner River. Based on visual observations, the RC drilling campaign at Turner River intersected pegmatites and potential lithium-rich micas. QXR also reported presence of substantial pegmatites in drill chips and drill pads, extending beyond...
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION
Oil steadies as dollar retreats
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied after moving close to a three-week low on Tuesday, with U.S. wage growth data and a retreating U.S. dollar bolstering risk sentiment ahead of OPEC and central bank meetings this week. March Brent crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.68%, at $84.32 a...
India's Adani secures $2.5 billion share sale amid short-seller storm
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Gautam Adani's crucial $2.5 billion share sale was fully subscribed on Tuesday as investors pumped funds into his flagship firm, despite a $65 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks sparked by a short-seller's report. The fundraising is critical for Adani, not just because it will help...
McDonald's tops profit estimates, warns short-term inflation to persist
(Updates share price performance in second paragraph) Jan 31 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on higher menu prices, even as it warned short-term inflationary pressures would persist in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.3% to $264.55 in U.S. trading,...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks tepid in early trade
Major U.S. stock indexes modestly green, Nasdaq out front. U.S. Jan Chi PMI 44.3 < 45 est; Jan cons conf 107.1 vs 109 est. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS TEPID...
LIVE MARKETS-More comprehensive 2022 Q2 jobs data raise hard landing risk
DJI edges down, S&P 500 declines, Nasdaq slides ~1.5%. Dollar edges up; gold slips; crude, bitcoin decline. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MORE COMPREHENSIVE 2022 Q2 JOBS DATA RAISE HARD LANDING RISK...
