US News and World Report

Oil Prices Settle Lower on Stronger Supply Outlook

(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at...
US News and World Report

Dollar Clings to Gains After U.S. Data; Traders Eye Fed Next Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar clung to modest gains against the euro on Friday after data showed falling U.S. consumer spending and cooling inflation, and as investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 0.2%...
Agriculture Online

Corn and soy close with week-over-week gains | Friday, January 27, 2023

After a choppy day of trade, corn closed up a penny to $6.83. This is about 6¢ higher than last Friday's close. Soybeans closed down 11¢ to $15.12, up roughly 3¢ from last Friday. CBOT wheat ended the day down 3¢. KC wheat is up 4¢. Minneapolis...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
kalkinemedia.com

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
NASDAQ

China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
kalkinemedia.com

RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout

NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...

