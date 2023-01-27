Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Settle Lower on Stronger Supply Outlook
(Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at...
US News and World Report
Dollar Clings to Gains After U.S. Data; Traders Eye Fed Next Week
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar clung to modest gains against the euro on Friday after data showed falling U.S. consumer spending and cooling inflation, and as investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 0.2%...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close with week-over-week gains | Friday, January 27, 2023
After a choppy day of trade, corn closed up a penny to $6.83. This is about 6¢ higher than last Friday's close. Soybeans closed down 11¢ to $15.12, up roughly 3¢ from last Friday. CBOT wheat ended the day down 3¢. KC wheat is up 4¢. Minneapolis...
US Futures Slump Ahead Of Fed Decision, Big Tech Earnings: Powell Key For Keeping Rally Hopes Alive, Say Analysts
U.S. stocks are poised to kickstart the proceedings of the week with a steep move to the downside, spearheaded by tech stocks. The major index futures point to a lower start on Monday. Cues From Past Week’s Trading:. Stocks advanced notably in the week ended Jan. 27, as the...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Outraged Joe Biden Reduced Gas Prices
"It's a shame to trick the American people just to win an election. No president should be able to use their emergency powers for politics," Greene said.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
Inflation has cooled, but investors risk being caught off guard by a 'head fake' that could halt the latest stock-market rally
Decelerating headline inflation has aided a jump in stocks so far this year, but keep watch for "stickiness" in prices for services, analysts say.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
NASDAQ
China Shares Tipped To Return To The Upside On Monday
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the China stock market had risen in three straight sessions, collecting more than 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,265-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support when it opens on Monday.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
kalkinemedia.com
RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher on Solid GDP, Jobless Data; Tesla Soars On Bullish Musk Comments
The U.S. economy continues to cook, despite late December weakness, adding to Wall Street puzzling growth challenge amid a muted fourth quarter earnings season.
Comments / 0