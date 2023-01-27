Read full article on original website
Ondine Biomedical Says Nasal Photodisinfection Therapy Significantly Reduces Sars-Cov-2 Infectivity
* ONDINE BIOMEDICAL-CO'S NASAL PHOTODISINFECTION THERAPY IMPROVES SHORT-TERM, LONG-TERM IMMUNE RESPONSE,SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING SARS-COV-2 INFECTIVITY
Lotte Chemical Titan Says Qtrly Loss Attributable 317.2 Mln RGT
* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 317.2 MILLION RGT VERSUS PROFIT 168.9 MILLION RGT. * OUTLOOK OF CO EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN NEAR FUTURE IN VIEW OF VOLATILE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
Cse Global Secures Two Major Contracts Totaling S$87.3M
* SECOND MAJOR CONTRACT RELATES TO A MULTI-YEAR SYSTEM MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FROM SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR. * PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO CSE GLOBAL'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FYS 2023 TO 2027. * FIRST MAJOR CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, AMONG OTHERS FOR WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANTS IN UNITED STATES OF...
PanGenomic Health Announces Intention To Dual List On The UK Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market
* PANGENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DUAL LIST ON THE UK AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE GROWTH MARKET
Advanced Technology Signs 20 Mln Dinars Credit Facilities Agreement With A Local Bank
* SIGNS 20 MILLION DINARS CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH A LOCAL BANK
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
* EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS
FedEx to cut officer and director team as part larger staff reduction
LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director team by 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June. Shares in FedEx rose 2.3% to %198.40 on the...
LIVE MARKETS-Month-end and the Fed will prove to be bitter pills -Morgan Stanley
All three major U.S. stock indexes lower; Nasdaq slides >1%. Energy weakest S&P 500 sector; utilities lead gainers. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MONTH-END AND THE FED WILL PROVE TO BE BITTER...
Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker YMTC Said To Be Laying Off 10% Of Workforce After US Sanctions -SCMP
* TOP CHINESE MEMORY CHIP MAKER YMTC SAID TO BE LAYING OFF 10 PER CENT OF WORKFORCE AFTER US SANCTIONS -SCMP
