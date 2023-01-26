Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive cancels check from Mt. Vernon
Saddled up and ready to go, Madison Comprehensive spurred past Mt. Vernon 59-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon squared off with January 28, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School last season. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Lexington claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mansfield
The cardiac kids of Lexington unleashed every advantage to outlast Mansfield 57-53 in Ohio boys basketball on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Mapleton board of education approves gym repairs
ASHLAND — The Mapleton Board of Education approved repairs for the district's middle school gym roof at a special meeting Friday, more than seven months after a destructive storm tore through Ashland County and damaged the roof. High winds and rain from the June storm damaged about half of...
ashlandsource.com
Complete command: Bucyrus dominates Ridgedale in convincing showing
Bucyrus raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-39 win over Ridgedale in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Bucyrus an 18-15 lead over Ridgedale.
ashlandsource.com
Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork
BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home. A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.
ashlandsource.com
Willard escapes close call with Oak Harbor
A tight-knit tilt turned in Willard's direction just enough to squeeze past Oak Harbor 49-45 on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Willard and Oak Harbor played in a 46-44 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250
CHESTER TOWNSHIP – An Ashland woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 250, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Heather R. Legg, 44, of Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.
ashlandsource.com
Internationally-recognized expert on natural rubber production to speak at AU on Feb. 2
ASHLAND -- Ashland University’s 2022-23 Environmental Lecture Series continues on Thursday, Feb. 2, when Katrina Cornish, professor at The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, presents “Biological and Geographical Diversification of Natural Rubber: U.S. Supply Security, Rural Development and Public Health.”. It will...
ashlandsource.com
Ohio State Auditor points to Ashland land bank's missed deadlines on financial statements
ASHLAND — The Ohio State Auditor published a basic audit on Jan. 19 that found the Ashland land bank did not file its 2020 and 2021 annual financial reports on time. State law requires the auditor of state to perform an audit on each public office at least once every two fiscal years.
Comments / 0