ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Madison Comprehensive cancels check from Mt. Vernon

Saddled up and ready to go, Madison Comprehensive spurred past Mt. Vernon 59-47 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Madison Comprehensive and Mt Vernon squared off with January 28, 2022 at Madison Comprehensive High School last season. For more, click here.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mapleton board of education approves gym repairs

ASHLAND — The Mapleton Board of Education approved repairs for the district's middle school gym roof at a special meeting Friday, more than seven months after a destructive storm tore through Ashland County and damaged the roof. High winds and rain from the June storm damaged about half of...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork

BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home. A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.
BELLVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Willard escapes close call with Oak Harbor

A tight-knit tilt turned in Willard's direction just enough to squeeze past Oak Harbor 49-45 on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Willard and Oak Harbor played in a 46-44 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
OAK HARBOR, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250

CHESTER TOWNSHIP – An Ashland woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 250, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Heather R. Legg, 44, of Ashland, was killed as a result of the crash, the Patrol reported.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Internationally-recognized expert on natural rubber production to speak at AU on Feb. 2

ASHLAND -- Ashland University’s 2022-23 Environmental Lecture Series continues on Thursday, Feb. 2, when Katrina Cornish, professor at The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, presents “Biological and Geographical Diversification of Natural Rubber: U.S. Supply Security, Rural Development and Public Health.”. It will...
ASHLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy