Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Alva “AL” L. Wharton
Alva “AL” L. Wharton, passed away at his home. Alva was born in Mansfield, Ohio to J. Chester and Sadie (Cullella) Wharton. Alva was an engineer at Tappan, and retired as a supervisor from Design Metal. He was a member of the local Moose Lodge. A love for softball, Alva enjoyed playing and coaching. He was a member of the ski patrol, and spent many hours enjoying the slopes. His hobbies also included watching westerns, golfing, fishing and woodworking.
richlandsource.com
Jeannette G. Walker
Jeannette Gladys Walker, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Bucyrus, surrounded by her family. Jeannette was born in Crestline, OH on December 22, 1936, to John and Phyllis Brown, Sr. She married Corneilus on September 8, 1958, and he preceded her in death in September of 1980.
richlandsource.com
Augusto E. Belli, Jr.
Augusto E. Belli, Jr., 82, of Crestline, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2023. Augusto was born March 3, 1940, in Columbus, to Augusto E. Sr. and Lucy Barbara (Fracasso) Belli. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his retirement and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He married his sweetheart, Nancy (McCabe) Belli on December 17, 1997, and she survives.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Lexington 57, Mansfield Senior 53
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 57-53 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall
ONTARIO — Three girls stood at the front of the line, watching closely for a sign that it was their turn. "Are you ready?" a friendly security guard asked. "It's almost time."
richlandsource.com
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
richlandsource.com
Lexington overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair
Lexington survived Mansfield in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Carey weathers scare to dispatch Kenton
Carey derailed Kenton's hopes after a 62-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. The last time Kenton and Carey played in a 55-38 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky severs Toledo Scott's hopes
Sandusky handed Toledo Scott a tough 71-56 loss at Sandusky High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 17, Sandusky squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lewistown Indian Lake slips past Creston Norwayne
Lewistown Indian Lake topped Creston Norwayne 68-67 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Creston Norwayne started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Marion Harding delivers smashing punch to stump Highland
Marion Harding's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Highland 55-18 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Marion Harding stormed in front of Highland 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education
PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
richlandsource.com
4th-quarter rally vaults Shelby past River Valley, into driver's seat in chase for MOAC crown
SHELBY — The Whippets control their own destiny in the chase for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Shelby outscored River Valley 11-1 over the final 2:40 for a stunning 40-38 win in a showdown of MOAC title contenders. GALLERY: Shelby 40, River Valley 38. Shelby beat River Valley 40-38...
richlandsource.com
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale
Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union nips St. Paris Graham in taut scare
Richwood North Union topped St. Paris Graham 49-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on January 21, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Calvert flies high over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic
Tiffin Calvert lit up the scoreboard on January 28 to propel past Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic for a 57-21 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 55-23 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork
BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home. A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.
Comments / 0