Ashland, OH

Alva “AL” L. Wharton

Alva “AL” L. Wharton, passed away at his home. Alva was born in Mansfield, Ohio to J. Chester and Sadie (Cullella) Wharton. Alva was an engineer at Tappan, and retired as a supervisor from Design Metal. He was a member of the local Moose Lodge. A love for softball, Alva enjoyed playing and coaching. He was a member of the ski patrol, and spent many hours enjoying the slopes. His hobbies also included watching westerns, golfing, fishing and woodworking.
MANSFIELD, OH
Jeannette G. Walker

Jeannette Gladys Walker, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Bucyrus, surrounded by her family. Jeannette was born in Crestline, OH on December 22, 1936, to John and Phyllis Brown, Sr. She married Corneilus on September 8, 1958, and he preceded her in death in September of 1980.
BUCYRUS, OH
Augusto E. Belli, Jr.

Augusto E. Belli, Jr., 82, of Crestline, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2023. Augusto was born March 3, 1940, in Columbus, to Augusto E. Sr. and Lucy Barbara (Fracasso) Belli. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his retirement and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He married his sweetheart, Nancy (McCabe) Belli on December 17, 1997, and she survives.
CRESTLINE, OH
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall

ONTARIO — Three girls stood at the front of the line, watching closely for a sign that it was their turn. "Are you ready?" a friendly security guard asked. "It's almost time."
ONTARIO, OH
Lexington overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair

Lexington survived Mansfield in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
MANSFIELD, OH
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair

Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
OAK HARBOR, OH
Sandusky severs Toledo Scott's hopes

Sandusky handed Toledo Scott a tough 71-56 loss at Sandusky High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 17, Sandusky squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SANDUSKY, OH
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge

Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
HEATH, OH
Lewistown Indian Lake slips past Creston Norwayne

Lewistown Indian Lake topped Creston Norwayne 68-67 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Creston Norwayne started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake at the end of the first quarter.
CRESTON, OH
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education

PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
PLYMOUTH, OH
Bucyrus triumphs in strong showing over Ridgedale

Bucyrus' river of points eventually washed away Ridgedale in a 61-39 cavalcade for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Bucyrus drew first blood by forging an 18-15 margin over Ridgedale after the first quarter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Richwood North Union nips St. Paris Graham in taut scare

Richwood North Union topped St. Paris Graham 49-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on January 21, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
Tiffin Calvert flies high over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Tiffin Calvert lit up the scoreboard on January 28 to propel past Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic for a 57-21 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 55-23 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
SANDUSKY, OH
Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork

BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home. A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.
BELLVILLE, OH

