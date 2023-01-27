ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Could Easily Rally to $25K — But What Afterward?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) reached its highest value year-to-date on Jan 29, settling near $23,600 early on Jan 30. Moreover, several indicators indicate a bullish continuation to $25,000, despite setback worries. Technical indicators: rare pattern in progress. Bitcoin daily chart shows that the flagship crypto held several key...
Pi Network coin price drops over 70% YTD despite incoming app wallet

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Pi Network coin traded at $70 on Jan 27, which constituted a 70% drop year-to-date, despite a ubiquitous recovery across the digital asset sector. Moreover, the Pi coin price also deviated from the fundamental news on the platform as Pi prepares to launch an App Wallet “soon.”
MATIC Whales Buy And Sell As The Polygon Token Paints Bullish Setup

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Polygon whales have made some large movements in MATIC, as the in-house token of Polygon made significant advances in the new year. MATIC price rose to its highest level since Nov 8 on Jan 29. The price rally likely resulted from the Polygon whale movement....
BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Eos (EOS) Achieves Exceptional Growth in a Very Volatile Market

The cryptocurrency market is a tested and trusted way for many investors to build profitable portfolios. But there’s a catch, you must pay attention to the trends to get timely information on high-achieving coins because the crypto market is notorious for its volatility. Coin values change by the second, and this unpredictable nature of coins is why you should research before expanding your portfolio.

