coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Sees Technical Correction, But Bullish Bias Is Still Strong — Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $24,000 zone. BTC/USD is trading near a key bullish trend line at $23,250 on the 4-hours chart. The price could decline further, but there are key supports near $22,350 and $21,400. Bitcoin price is correcting gains from $24,000. BTC/USD remains supported for...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Could Easily Rally to $25K — But What Afterward?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) reached its highest value year-to-date on Jan 29, settling near $23,600 early on Jan 30. Moreover, several indicators indicate a bullish continuation to $25,000, despite setback worries. Technical indicators: rare pattern in progress. Bitcoin daily chart shows that the flagship crypto held several key...
coinchapter.com
Pi Network coin price drops over 70% YTD despite incoming app wallet
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Pi Network coin traded at $70 on Jan 27, which constituted a 70% drop year-to-date, despite a ubiquitous recovery across the digital asset sector. Moreover, the Pi coin price also deviated from the fundamental news on the platform as Pi prepares to launch an App Wallet “soon.”
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
coinchapter.com
MATIC Whales Buy And Sell As The Polygon Token Paints Bullish Setup
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Polygon whales have made some large movements in MATIC, as the in-house token of Polygon made significant advances in the new year. MATIC price rose to its highest level since Nov 8 on Jan 29. The price rally likely resulted from the Polygon whale movement....
coinchapter.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Eos (EOS) Achieves Exceptional Growth in a Very Volatile Market
The cryptocurrency market is a tested and trusted way for many investors to build profitable portfolios. But there’s a catch, you must pay attention to the trends to get timely information on high-achieving coins because the crypto market is notorious for its volatility. Coin values change by the second, and this unpredictable nature of coins is why you should research before expanding your portfolio.
