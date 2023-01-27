Read full article on original website
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?
Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
NME
Inhaler credit Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ for helping to relieve second album pressure
Inhaler have said watching the Beatles documentary Get Back helped them to relieve the pressure of making their second album. The Irish band watched the seven-hour Peter Jackson film while writing their upcoming second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ and told NME for this week’s Big Read feature that it offered them a sense of comfort and inspiration.
NME
The Orb share new single ‘Living In Recycled Times’ and reveal details of new album
The Orb have released a new single this week (January 25) called ‘Living In Recycled Times’ – check it out below. Alongside the new single release, the band announced details of a new album called ‘Prism’. That will be released on April 8 via Cooking Vinyl and it will be the band’s 18th album to date. You can pre-order the record here.
NME
Coldplay tease new album ‘Moon Music’ is nearly finished
Coldplay have teased that their upcoming new album, titled ‘Moon Music’, is nearly finished. The band revealed the title of the new album in a new interview and described it as the “second Music Of The Spheres volume.”. Coldplay released ‘Music Of The Spheres‘ in 2021 –...
NME
Beabadoobee on Independent Venue Week: “We’ve got to keep that culture alive”
Beabadoobee has spoken to NME about the importance of supporting the UK’s independent music venues, as well as her upcoming support slot on Taylor Swift‘s US stadium tour and plans for her “raw” new album. Bea is an ambassador for this year’s Independent Venue Week, which...
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
NME
Faithless share tribute to late singer Maxi Jazz following private funeral
Faithless have shared their first online message since the death of Maxi Jazz, paying tribute to their late friend and former bandmate. Real name Maxwell Fraser, the founding Faithless member – who sung, played guitar and produced in the band – died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65. He fronted the band from its inception in 1995 until its breakup in 2011. The group then reunited in 2015, however Jazz left the fold again a year later.
NME
Sam Smith opens up about transphobia: “I’m being abused in the street more than ever”
Sam Smith has opened up about their experience with transphobia in the UK, admitting that they face more instances of public abuse at home than they do abroad. To celebrate the release of their fourth album, ‘Gloria’, Smith sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an exhaustive interview; in addition to the album itself, the pair dove deep into topics like mental health, Smith’s recent trip to the White House, their appearance on Saturday Night Live, and their return to the touring circuit.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
Kane Brown ‘Very Sick,’ Cancels Additional Tour Date
Kane Brown canceled a second-straight date on his European tour, effectively bringing the trek to a premature end. Doctors say the singer won't be able to perform by Tuesday night (Jan. 31), meaning his show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been canceled. This comes after he scrapped a Jan. 29 show slated for Berlin, Germany.
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
NME
Adele denies she’s skipping 2023 Grammys: “Whoever started that rumour is a dickhead”
Adele has shot down an online rumour that she’s boycotting the 2023 Grammy Awards, labelling the person that spread the false news a “dickhead”. The topic arose in a spot of banter during Adele’s show in Las Vegas on Friday (January 27) – the 17th date of her monumental residency at Caesars Palace. Sat behind a piano, she mentioned at one point that people had been approaching her all week, “Being like, ‘How come you’re not going to the Grammys?’ Who said I weren’t going to the Grammys, man [sic]?
NME
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
NME
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
NME
Sheffield’s iconic The Leadmill releases build-your-own venue model
Iconic Sheffield venue The Leadmill has announced details of a “build-your-own Leadmill” model, with a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket hidden inside one of the packs. “Create your own piece of historic Leadmill memorabilia with a 3D model of the venue,” reads the item’s description. Priced at...
Ranking the Closing Song on Every Iron Maiden Album
Here are Iron Maiden's album-closing songs ranked from worst to best. We should all be so lucky to utter famous last words; as mere mortal humans, we have but one chance to make them worthy of remembrance. But when applied to the album format, a famous last song can be enjoyed forever, while an infamously crappy one can conversely damn a band for all eternity. Now, back in the vinyl era (the original vinyl era), two sides and a 40-minute run-time encouraged most bands to leave some of their best tracks for last; while the ultimately short-lived compact disc era, with its hour-plus programs, way-too-many songs, and single-side sequencing, saw many artists saving their very worst for last.
hypebeast.com
The Rolling Stones and MTV Unite for New Capsule Collection
MTV and legendary British rock band, The Rolling Stones, have united for a collaborative garment collection. Rock and roll has been vital in the development of British fashion. For example, the major connection between the Sex Pistols and British designer Vivienne Westwood curated London’s punk scene, and since, it has continued to be the foundation that carries all rock-inspired pieces in the UK today.
