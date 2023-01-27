Read full article on original website
Arlene Mary Layman
Arlene Mary Layman, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center. Arlene was born in Morrow County on November 5, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mary (McCracken) Crider. On December 17, 1966, she would marry Larry Layman, and he survives in Galion after 56 glorious years together.
Burnard Wayne Littleton
Burnard “Wayne” Littleton, age 66, of Ontario Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2023 at Avita Hospital following a hard fought four year battle with cancer. On May 26, 1956 he was born in Mansfield Ohio, the son of the late Burnard Alton Littleton and Jewel F (Duncan) Tidwell. On July 1, 1978 he married Debra G (Cottrell) Littleton in Mansfield, Ohio and together they shared 44 years of marriage together. Wayne had many hobbies and interests during his lifetime. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden, and working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Beekeeping was a true passion of his and love talking to people about it and teaching others about beekeeping. One of the most important things to Wayne were his grandchildren. Spending time with them was precious to him. Wayne was a kind hearted and gentle man. He would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger. Whether it was a helping hand or teaching others, he could always be depended on. He always saw the good in people.
Michelle D. Shrewsbury
Michelle D. Shrewsbury, 50, passed away at her home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Michelle was born on May 12, 1972 in Shelby, Ohio to Fred and Valerie (Ash) Shrewsbury. She was employed by Vermac Industries for over six years. A devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, Michelle dearly loved her family. Cook-outs with her family were one of her favorite things to host. Adventurous, Michelle was always ready and willing to take on a new venture, and road trips. She loved being outdoors; four-wheeling and camping. Michelle was strong willed, determined and slightly stubborn, and stood firm when it came to her beliefs and could not be swayed. She loved music with Fleetwood Mac being one of her favorites that she still used her boom-box to listen to.
Robert G. Dockstader II
Robert Garner Dockstader II, 51 of Port Clinton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. Rob was born on February 22, 1971, in Galion, Ohio to Robert and Sharon (Robinette) Dockstader I, and they survive him in Fremont. To plant a tree in...
GALLERY: Shelby 74, Galion 40
Photos from Shelby's 74-40 win at home Friday night against Galion in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game. A salute to military veterans was offered before the game and young cheerleaders-to-be got a chance to participate at halftime.
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
Bent but not broken: Carey weathers scare to dispatch Kenton
Carey derailed Kenton's hopes after a 62-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. The last time Kenton and Carey played in a 55-38 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
GALLERY: Lexington 57, Mansfield Senior 53
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 57-53 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
Sandusky severs Toledo Scott's hopes
Sandusky handed Toledo Scott a tough 71-56 loss at Sandusky High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 17, Sandusky squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall
ONTARIO — Three girls stood at the front of the line, watching closely for a sign that it was their turn. "Are you ready?" a friendly security guard asked. "It's almost time."
Van Buren rains down on Pemberville Eastwood
Impressive was a ready adjective for Van Buren's 56-28 throttling of Pemberville Eastwood in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. In recent action on January 24, Van Buren faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Pemberville Eastwood took on Oak Harbor on January 24 at Pemberville Eastwood High School. For results, click here.
Defiance overcomes deficit and Findlay Liberty-Benton
It started as a hard day's night but Defiance banded together to spring past Findlay Liberty-Benton 65-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 28. The start wasn't the problem for Findlay Liberty-Benton, as it began with a 11-9 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.
Fremont Ross proves to be too much for Oak Harbor
Fremont Ross trucked Oak Harbor on the road to a 72-59 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 28. In recent action on January 23, Oak Harbor faced off against Maumee and Fremont Ross took on Toledo St. Francis de Sales on January 20 at Toledo St. Francis de Sales. For a full recap, click here.
Lewistown Indian Lake slips past Creston Norwayne
Lewistown Indian Lake topped Creston Norwayne 68-67 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Creston Norwayne started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake at the end of the first quarter.
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Needlepoint: Ottawa-Glandorf sews up Rossford in slim triumph
Ottawa-Glandorf topped Rossford 58-54 in a tough tilt at Ottawa-Glandorf High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Ottawa-Glandorf and Rossford played in a 57-45 game on January 29, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Pickerington Central overcomes Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central charged Columbus Africentric and collected a 58-48 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric faced off on January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric. For a full recap, click here.
Marion Harding delivers smashing punch to stump Highland
Marion Harding's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Highland 55-18 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Marion Harding stormed in front of Highland 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
Columbus Whetstone engulfs Columbus Linden-Mckinley in point barrage
Columbus Whetstone played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Columbus Linden-Mckinley during a 75-55 beating in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Whetstone faced off on February 8, 2022 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy. For a full recap, click here.
