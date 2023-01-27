Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup
The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
It’s good news, bad news for Eagles as they head to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coaches, players, front office executives and support staff celebrated their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in the Lincoln Financial Field locker room on Sunday night: As players wore their conference championship shirts and hats, smoke from their victory cigars hung in the air.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout San Francisco 49ers for NFC title
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super...
Eagles Fletcher Cox pounds beer with fans after beating 49ers in NFC Championship
Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans. Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To...
Deadspin
The Eagles must be a tool of the devil
You don’t need me to tell you that the Philadelphia Eagles, and really anything from the city of Philadelphia as a whole, are evil. The loudest guy in your office? Almost certainly from Philly, or Delaware at best. That girl you know who has a habit of puking on your shoes? Grew up on the SEPTA, where she honed her vomiting skills. You haven’t known true misery until you’ve smelled a Flyers fan in the sun.
Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl
We now know who will play in the Super Bowl next month.
Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show. Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
WGAL
Philadelphia Eagles taking on the San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl 57. News 8 has the details leading up to the NFC Championship. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. FOX. Announcers:. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) Greg Olsen (color) Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)
49ers' Mike McGlinchey from Bucks County speaks to Action News ahead of NFC Championship
'You're not getting a ticket from me if you're rooting for the Birds. ' Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers caught up with 49ers offensive tackle - a Bucks County native and Penn Charter graduate - Mike McGlinchey.
Sporting News
Was Nick Sirianni in the movie 'Elf'? Hilarious meme compares Eagles coach to kid from Christmas classic
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni grew up in upstate New York, but the internet thinks he looks a lot like a kid who grew up in New York City. A fictional kid, that is. Social media has pointed out that Sirianni looks strikingly similar to an adult version of the child in the 2003 Christmas classic "Elf."
How Many Times Have the Philadelphia Eagles Played in the Super Bowl?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most consistently successful franchises in the NFL over the last three decades, but they don’t exactly have the hardware to show for it. Since the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, the Eagles have reached the championship game only a couple of times despite recording more than 20 double-digit-win seasons.
Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff
In the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Nick Siriani has two coaches on staff uniquely equipped to stop Brock Purdy. The post Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Ridley Designer Made Jason Kelce’s Mummers Costume. Now Eagles Fans Want Their Own
James May’s shop in Ridley Township mostly turns out bridal gowns, but on the side, he’s also made Mummerscostumes for the past 50 years. Now Eagles fans are clamoring for copies of Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce’s Mummers hat, writes Eimena Conde for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Eagles fans gather in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's off to the Superbowl for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon and will make their second trip to the Superbowl in six years. Members of the Eagle's fan club, the "NEPA Bird Gang," gathered at Rodano's to watch the...
6abc
Super Bowl bound! Eagles defeat 49ers in NFC Championship
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the...
49ers Fans Savagely Troll the City of Philadelphia Ahead of Game vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers fans had a nice troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue ahead of the NFC Championship Game. The famed landmark had a 49ers shirt draped around Rocky’s neck and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark revealed another bit. The 49ers created a fake movie poster with “Brocky” as the title and a picture of quarterback Brock Purdy.
Comments / 0