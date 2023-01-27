ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup

The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

The Eagles must be a tool of the devil

You don’t need me to tell you that the Philadelphia Eagles, and really anything from the city of Philadelphia as a whole, are evil. The loudest guy in your office? Almost certainly from Philly, or Delaware at best. That girl you know who has a habit of puking on your shoes? Grew up on the SEPTA, where she honed her vomiting skills. You haven’t known true misery until you’ve smelled a Flyers fan in the sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show.  Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Newswatch 16

Eagles fans gather in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's off to the Superbowl for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon and will make their second trip to the Superbowl in six years. Members of the Eagle's fan club, the "NEPA Bird Gang," gathered at Rodano's to watch the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
6abc

Super Bowl bound! Eagles defeat 49ers in NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

