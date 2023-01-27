ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kehlani Reveals How Therapy Helped Her Embrace Being Lesbian

By Armon Sadler
 3 days ago
Kehlani has been glowing these days, in large part due to coming to terms with her lesbian status. The 27-year-old revealed how therapy helped her understand herself and what she wants in a recent interview.

“I don’t have any relationships with men anymore,” the Blue Water Road singer told media personality Logan Paul and his co-hosts during a Tuesday (Jan. 24) stop on Impaulsive podcast. “I’ve been out as a lesbian for two years…I, quite frankly, thought maybe I was just like broken, then my therapist was like, ‘How do you feel about women?’ I was like ‘If a girl looks at me, I’m gonna melt.’

“But I could not say those things about men,” the Grammy nominee continued. “She was like ‘You ever thought that maybe you’re just gay?’…I was like ‘Yeah, you’re right actually, probably.'”

The “ Up At Night ” singer came out as a lesbian back in April 2021 via TikTok. This came after years of claiming bi-sexual and public relationships with YG , PARTYNEXTDOOR , and Kyrie Irving .

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Oakland, Calif.-born singer was asked if she makes music for “angry women.” Kehlani flipped the question on its head and encouraged the male hosts to delve into who may be making the women angry.

“I don’t even like to categorize women as angry because I think, why don’t we talk about what y’all did that pissed them off?” she inquired. “Ain’t nobody just walking around here mad for no reason. If I happen to be pissed off when I make the song and bi**hes can relate then you might want to apologize ’cause you clearly did something.”

Kehlani is gearing up to co-headline Sol Blume Festival taking place in Sacramento, Calif. from April 29-30. Brent Faiyaz is set to close the first night.

