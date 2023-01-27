Brevard duo accused in attack and coverup of 82-year-old at senior facility: report

A Brevard County man and woman were arrested after an attack of an 82-year-old woman at a senior living facility.

In an arrest affidavit, police said one of the suspects attacked the victim, who was in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge, according to WKMG .

Daniel Villarreal is said to be responsible for the attack, while Kelly Shovlin told him to hide the evidence. Both Villarreal and Shovlin are employees at Alura Senior Living.

Villarreal is accused of hitting and choking the woman on Christmas Day, then using makeup to hide the injuries, WKMG reported.

Police initially could not receive a complaint from the victim because she has dementia.

Read the full report on clickorlando.com .