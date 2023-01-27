ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

Brevard duo accused in attack and coverup of 82-year-old at senior facility: report

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

A Brevard County man and woman were arrested after an attack of an 82-year-old woman at a senior living facility.

In an arrest affidavit, police said one of the suspects attacked the victim, who was in the care of Alura Senior Living in Rockledge, according to WKMG .

Daniel Villarreal is said to be responsible for the attack, while Kelly Shovlin told him to hide the evidence. Both Villarreal and Shovlin are employees at Alura Senior Living.

Villarreal is accused of hitting and choking the woman on Christmas Day, then using makeup to hide the injuries, WKMG reported.

Police initially could not receive a complaint from the victim because she has dementia.

Read the full report on clickorlando.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., officers received a call about the victim shortly at S. Terry Avenue and W. Central Boulevard. The circumstances leading to her death are unknown at this time. This is...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
westorlandonews.com

Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy