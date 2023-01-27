Read full article on original website
The UTEP basketball family received some sad news this morning, when they learned that Kent Lockhart had passed away at the age of 59. Lockhart gave the Miners toughness and grit, but he also was a mainstay in the UTEP lineup from when he arrived in El Paso as a freshman. He played in a pair of NCAA Tournaments and finished his career among the all time leaders in minutes played (currently 14th) and assists (10th). Nicknamed "La Machine" by legendary public address announcer Paul Strelzin, Lockhart was also involved in the infamous triple overtime home win over BYU in 1985 when he came to the aid of teammate Luster Goodwin.
