WOWO News
Seven Hoosier companies honored for diversity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Newsweek has released a list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 and seven Hoosier companies were named. The publication says its list of 1,000 companies helps job applicants, customers and potential business partners identify who are “serious about supporting a diverse workforce and who is not.”
WOWO News
Parkview Health opens clinic at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health says the Parkview Physicians Group clinic at Electric Works is now open. The location includes a family medicine office, a walk-in clinic, and an on-site lab. The health system says PPG had a soft opening in December and saw a...
WOWO News
Bandidos To Close Final Location Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne staple is closing its doors Tuesday. On Saturday, Bandidos Mexican Restaurant owner Jimmie Schindler II made an announcement via the restaurant’s Facebook page to announce the closing of the popular area chains’ final location on Winchester Road. In the three-minute video...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
WANE-TV
Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
WANE-TV
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
WOWO News
Patti Hays announces candidacy for Fort Wayne City Council’s 4th District
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Patti Hays announced that she has filed paperwork to run for city council in the 4th District, which includes Waynedale and Aboite. Hays will seek the Democratic nomination for the district, currently served by Councilman Jason Arp, on May 9. Arp will be running for the Republican nomination for Fort Wayne mayor, leaving his city council seat empty.
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
WOWO News
Mayor Tom Henry officially files to run for fifth term
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry filed paperwork with the Allen County Election Board to seek re-election on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that Henry made the announcement Monday during a lunch meeting with the Fort Wayne Rotary Club. Henry will face Jorge Fernandez in the May...
WANE-TV
I-469 reopens following car fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car fire closed a portion of I-469 Monday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that I-469 northbound lanes were closed between mile markers 7 and 8 due to a car fire. That’s in between the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road exits. INDOT...
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
WOWO News
One person found dead in apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died, and another was rescued after a Sunday evening fire on the city’s west side. It started around 7:51 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to the 3900 block of Taylor Street on a report of smoke inside an apartment building.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
WANE-TV
Did you clear your sidewalk of snow by 9 a.m.?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may not realize it, but if you live or own a business in Fort Wayne, there’s a city ordinance requiring you to clear the sidewalk of snow. In fact, the way the ordinance reads, that snow should be cleared by 9 a.m.
WOWO News
Second teenager charged in shooting death of another teenager last summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.
