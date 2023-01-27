ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Tyla

Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin marries her longtime love

Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin has married her ‘long-time’ love Ira Kunyansky in a stunning ceremony over the weekend. Breslin, who is best known for her performance as Olive in Little Miss Sunshine, made a heart-warming announcement on Instagram. Her post showed the actress’s hand with her...

