ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is An All-Time Great Country Cover

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388Nyk_0kTgpO4f00
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Talk about a stone cold country classic.

One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”

Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On My Mind, and eventually peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

In my opinion, it’s one of the very best sad songs that has ever existed, and there’s just somethin’ about the way Willie sings the heartbreaking lyrics that cuts deep down in your soul.

And back in 2016, the great Chris Stapleton, who’s slated to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in a few weeks, included a cover of it on his second studio album, From A Room: Volume 1.

He delivers the lyrics with such a sincere and heartfelt honesty that Willie Nelson has the ability to do in spades, and those backing vocals from Chris’ wife Morgane give the track such a neat layer of depth that I absolutely love.

And let’s be honest, Chris is one of, if not the, best vocalists in the genre right now, so it’s absolutely no surprise that he would nail his rendition of the country standard.

Chris’ version has since been certified Gold by the RIAA in July of last year, which means it has moved over 500,000 units since he released it in 2016.

Quite an impressive feat, to say the least, especially considering that there were only two singles from From A Room: Volume 1 pushed out to country radio, which included “Either Way” and “Broken Halos.”

That just makes the fact that this cover went Gold even still so much cooler.

While some people will say they don’t like this cover simply because Willie isn’t the one singing it, though I do agree that, ultimately, it will always be Willie’s song, I have to say that Chris definitely did him justice with his rendition.

He kept the simple production similar to the original and sang straight from the heart with a voice that not many can compare to… just like Willie:

I mean, it simply doesn’t get any better than this:

And who knows, maybe if we’re really, really lucky, we could even get a duet of it from this pair at Willie’s 90th birthday celebration in April…

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Whiskey Riff

15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

Country music and alcohol just go together. You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Watch Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson & Ryan Bingham Honor Merle Haggard With “Sing Me Back Home,” A Few Days After His Death In 2016

I mean, if you’re gonna tip the cap to Merle Haggard, there might not be a better crew to do it with. On April 6th, 2016, the country music world lost a legend named Merle Haggard. Merle was scheduled to play a show in Enid, Oklahoma, with Willie Nelson a few days later. At the time, Willie was also touring with two other guys you might’ve heard of… Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton. They also happened to recruit this other guy […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson & Ryan Bingham Honor Merle Haggard With “Sing Me Back Home,” A Few Days After His Death In 2016 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ENID, OK
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

263K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy