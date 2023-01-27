Jelly Roll Sings Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” For Inmates In His Old Cell Block

There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

Jelly Roll has a big old heart.

In the midst of the wild career spike he’s experienced over the past few years, he’s never stopped doing what he can to support the causes that mean the most to him.

At the end of last year, he donated every single dollar from a sold out show in Bridgestone Arena to the Juvenile Detention Center he served time in growing up.

And now, videos from the prison he served time in as an adult shows him doing even more to lift up those in the midst of rough times.

Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, put on a concert for inmates at the prison he was once at, and my goodness I didn’t know something like this would get me emotional, but here we are.

The first video shows Jelly, Brantley Gilbert, and Struggle Jennings (step-grandson of Waylon) going to visit inmates in Jelly Roll’s old cell block, and while they were there, in a second video, Jelly hopped on the mic and put on a show for those currently there.

I mean, these people were fired up, everyone standing up and clapping along as he lays down the most fitting song for the occasion, Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues”.

You have to think that one hit pretty damn good for those guys…

Big shoutout to Jelly Roll for not letting the spotlight change him. He really seems like a caring, good dude, and he’s been putting out some pretty awesome music recently too. That whole Ballads Of The Broken album rocked.

Here’s a full acoustic cover of the song from back in 2015:

And of course, the original from The Man In Black, himself: