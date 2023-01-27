ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Don Eames Jr.'s bond set at $2.5M in teens' murder

By By Vincent Lucarelli / The Blade
 3 days ago

Don Eames, Jr., pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murdering Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder last month, with a judge setting his bond at $2.5 million during arraignment Friday.

Mr. Eames, 21, was the last of eight adult co-defendants in the case to appear in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, with his appearance delayed by his detention in Wood County after a failed drug test resulted in a probation violation.

He is next scheduled to appear Feb. 9 in Wood County Common Pleas Court on several unrelated theft charges and an identity fraud charge.

Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding accepted a request from Jack Viren, Mr. Eames’ lawyer, that he be held in Lucas County, as did Maggie Koch, an assistant county prosecutor.

“I do not want to get in a tug of war with our friends in Wood County,” Judge Goulding said, “but perhaps when Mr. Eames has matters in Wood County, he can be transported there for resolution of those, and he can be transported back and held at the Lucas County jail in the meantime.”

Ms. Koch asked for a $1 million bond for each of two murder counts and a $250,000 bond for each kidnapping count, to which the judge also agreed.

Mr. Eames’ total bond is slightly lower than those set for several of his co-defendants, including those for Mr. Eames’ sister Carrissa; her husband, Corbin Gingrich, and their associate Cruz Garcia, all of whom also appeared in Judge Goulding’s courtroom Friday for pretrial hearings.

Judge Goulding had previously set bond for Gingrich and Mr. Garcia at $3.7 million and for Carrissa Eames at $2.8 million.

Much of the dialogue in their cases centered around the process of evidence discovery and the status of a hard drive full of information, including defendant interviews, gleaned from detectives working the case.

Copies of that hard drive are to be turned over to each defendant’s lawyer before the case proceeds. James Anderson, Mr. Garcia’s attorney, described the discovery process as being in a very early stage.

“Yesterday, I started [copying] at 11:30 in the morning and when I left around 4 o’clock, it was only at 35 percent,” Ms. Koch said of the hard drive, of which her office is making a copy for its own records. “We will certainly work on making these copies quickly. However, they do take some time, given the large quantity of discovery contained on the hard drive.”

She said her office still awaits autopsy records, 911 call recordings, potential body camera and dashboard camera footage, and federal agent reports, which detectives are working on acquiring.

The next hearing for the Eames, Gingrich, and Mr. Garcia was scheduled for Feb. 17, with their lawyers expected to review the hard drive and other evidence in the meantime.

They and four others, plus two juveniles, are charged with varying roles in the deaths of the Pittman and Wilder youths, whose bodies were found Dec. 16 in the ruins of a north Toledo home at 3015 Chase St. nearly two weeks after they went missing.

Toledo police said young Pittman, 15, and young Wilder, 16, visited the Maumee Avenue home of Gingrich and Ms. Eames on the night of Dec. 3 after they were asked to leave a party at Maumee Bay State Park. Gingrich and Ms. Eames allegedly confronted the boys about a stolen gun, and the boys left the house bound, police said.

