Alabama State

ASWA Basketball Poll

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Here’s this week’s high school basketball poll. Alabama Sports Writers Association members around the state nominate teams for consideration, and ASWA leadership selects teams from nominations:

GIRLS

CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (19-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (22-5)
5. Carver-Montgomery (20-2)
6. Huffman (22-3)
7. Gadsden City (17-8)
8. Oxford (14-10)
9. Clay-Chalkville (17-6)
10. Parker (17-4)
Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Hartselle (19-7), Homewood (20-7), Minor (17-6), Mountain Brook (14-8), Northridge (18-7), Pell City (19-8), Shades Valley (13-4).

CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (21-2)
2. Susan Moore (20-3)
3. Plainview (22-3)
4. Southside-Selma (17-3)
5. St. James (18-6)
6. Lauderdale Co. (15-9)
7. Clements (19-3)
8. Ohatchee (19-4)
9. Midfield (11-10)
10. Sylvania (16-7)
Others nominated: Childersburg (14-7), Glencoe (15-8), Pike Co. (15-8).

BOYS

CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (17-6)
2. John Carroll (19-4)
3. Wenonah (16-9)
4. Fairfield (21-8)
5. Guntersville (19-5)
6. Scottsboro (17-7)
7. Charles Henderson (16-5)
8. Valley (23-0)
9. Alexandria (14-8)
10. Carroll-Ozark (20-6)
Others nominated: East Limestone (11-7), Headland (17-8), Jasper (17-7), LeFlore (15-6), St. Paul’s (14-9), Vigor (12-7).

CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (20-3)
2. West Morgan (18-5)
3. Good Hope (19-6)
4. Jacksonville (19-5)
5. New Hope (17-5)
6. Anniston (13-8)
7. Cordova (16-6)
8. Corner (19-5)
9. Wilcox Central (15-6)
10. Deshler (18-5)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (12-5), Cherokee Co. (11-9), Escambia Co. (13-7), Haleyville (11-13), Hanceville (19-6), Handley (12-7), Jackson (21-3), Montevallo (16-6), Prattville Christian (13-12), Priceville (11-10), T.R. Miller (11-5), UMS-Wright (16-10).

CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (22-4)
2. Cottage Hill (20-2)
3. Midfield (17-5)
4. Houston Academy (24-2)
5. Sumter Central (16-4)
6. Piedmont (17-4)
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (14-3)
8. Carbon Hill (20-5)
9. Lauderdale Co. (17-7)
10. Westbrook Christian (17-4)
Others nominated: Childersburg (12-4), Geraldine (15-9), Hokes Bluff (16-5), Indian Springs (10-4), Opp (14-7), St. James (10-5), Trinity (17-7). [ read more… ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTeGP_0kTgkuuu00
Oxford’s girls, fresh off of becoming back-to-back Calhoun County champions last week, check in at No. 8 in Class 6A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

Comments / 2

