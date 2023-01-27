ASWA Basketball Poll

Calhoun County, AL – Here’s this week’s high school basketball poll. Alabama Sports Writers Association members around the state nominate teams for consideration, and ASWA leadership selects teams from nominations:

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (25-0)

2. Mortimer Jordan (19-6)

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-5)

4. McGill-Toolen (22-5)

5. Carver-Montgomery (20-2)

6. Huffman (22-3)

7. Gadsden City (17-8)

8. Oxford (14-10)

9. Clay-Chalkville (17-6)

10. Parker (17-4)

Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Hartselle (19-7), Homewood (20-7), Minor (17-6), Mountain Brook (14-8), Northridge (18-7), Pell City (19-8), Shades Valley (13-4).

CLASS 3A

1. Trinity (21-2)

2. Susan Moore (20-3)

3. Plainview (22-3)

4. Southside-Selma (17-3)

5. St. James (18-6)

6. Lauderdale Co. (15-9)

7. Clements (19-3)

8. Ohatchee (19-4)

9. Midfield (11-10)

10. Sylvania (16-7)

Others nominated: Childersburg (14-7), Glencoe (15-8), Pike Co. (15-8).

BOYS

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (17-6)

2. John Carroll (19-4)

3. Wenonah (16-9)

4. Fairfield (21-8)

5. Guntersville (19-5)

6. Scottsboro (17-7)

7. Charles Henderson (16-5)

8. Valley (23-0)

9. Alexandria (14-8)

10. Carroll-Ozark (20-6)

Others nominated: East Limestone (11-7), Headland (17-8), Jasper (17-7), LeFlore (15-6), St. Paul’s (14-9), Vigor (12-7).

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster-Huntsville (20-3)

2. West Morgan (18-5)

3. Good Hope (19-6)

4. Jacksonville (19-5)

5. New Hope (17-5)

6. Anniston (13-8)

7. Cordova (16-6)

8. Corner (19-5)

9. Wilcox Central (15-6)

10. Deshler (18-5)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (12-5), Cherokee Co. (11-9), Escambia Co. (13-7), Haleyville (11-13), Hanceville (19-6), Handley (12-7), Jackson (21-3), Montevallo (16-6), Prattville Christian (13-12), Priceville (11-10), T.R. Miller (11-5), UMS-Wright (16-10).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (22-4)

2. Cottage Hill (20-2)

3. Midfield (17-5)

4. Houston Academy (24-2)

5. Sumter Central (16-4)

6. Piedmont (17-4)

7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (14-3)

8. Carbon Hill (20-5)

9. Lauderdale Co. (17-7)

10. Westbrook Christian (17-4)

Others nominated: Childersburg (12-4), Geraldine (15-9), Hokes Bluff (16-5), Indian Springs (10-4), Opp (14-7), St. James (10-5), Trinity (17-7).