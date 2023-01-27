Wireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineup

The lineup for Wireless Festival 2023 has been revealed, and tickets are now on sale.

Travis Scott , Playboi Carti , and 50 Cent are among the artists who will be taking to the Finsbury Park stage this summer.

Tickets for the three-day event went on sale earlier today on Friday, January 27.

It will run from 7 July through to 9 July.

This video, released by the organisers, shows the biggest names that will be lighting up the festival.

