ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Money the Pirates have been saving will be spent in 2024

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDFob_0kTgkAkq00

According to one Pirates insider, the money the team is saving now, will start to be spent beginning in 2024.

Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette tells The PM Team, “I think after this year, (Pirates General Manager) Ben Cherington’s going to be able to operate a little bit of a difference model.”

“Like I think the pennies that they’ve pinched, I think will sort of be there for him to play with next offseason in ways that it hasn’t been,” added Mackey.

Mackey expects the Pirates to win over 70 games in 2023 but won’t quite get to .500.

He believes 2024 is that year that happens.

“What they need to do is build a bridge between now and when their next wave of young talent and that’s the group in Altoona, whenever they get to Pittsburgh and they’ll be in Indianapolis this year and you should expect some of those guys halfway through to make it up here,” said Mackey.

Mackey adds that’s why a lot the players are signed to one-year deals.

He adds it should be “a real baseball team” in 2024 and that they’ll be “shopping at a different part of the store,” in terms of the type of free agents they can attract to Pittsburgh.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule

A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Should Active Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Ex-Rays All-Star Pitcher?

The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't leaving any stone unturned. Boston has been connected to seemingly every big-name free agent this offseason with varying success. While many teams have begun to quiet down this offseason, the Red Sox remain active. If Boston still was interested in adding another starting pitcher to the mix, one player it should consider is former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts

A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan

Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Phillies sign former two-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have made some big free-agent signings this offseason. On Sunday, the Phillies made some waves while another area team was busy doing the same. Philadelphia signed former two-time All-Star Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison joins the Phillies after a one-year stint with the Chicago White Sox. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, also of the New York Post, reported on the deal Sunday afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy