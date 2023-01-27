ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jofra Archer returns, Harrison Reed celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 27.

Football

Tranmere unveiled a new striker.

Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed was celebrating his 28th birthday.

Cricket

It had been a while for Jofra Archer .

Tennis

Genie Bouchard shared her hardware struggles.

More success for Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

Formula One

McLaren and Emerson Fittipaldi turned the clock back.

Mick Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel were ready for the Race of Champions.

