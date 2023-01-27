ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Euston tunnellers ‘have won the argument’ amid HS2 route speculation

By Ted Hennessey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PgxSD_0kTgk6JB00

Protesters who occupied underground tunnels in north London said they have “won the argument” on HS2 amid speculation the high-speed railway might never reach the area.

HS2 Rebellion said all the justifications for the project “have gone out the window” following reports the Euston route could be axed because of rising costs.

Activists from the group Daniel Hooper, also known as Swampy, Dr Larch Maxey, Isla Sandford, Lachlan Sandford, Juliett Stevenson-Clarke and Scott Breen were involved in protest action at Euston Square Gardens to halt the project in January 2021.

Dr Maxey told the PA news agency: “It’s been clear to me for a couple of years now that HS2 is gonna get scrapped – our job as protesters is to bring forward the inevitable date when it does by helping to shine a light on it.

“As soon as anyone with any common sense looks at HS2 they realise it has no place in a sensible world, we’ve won the argument, there is no argument.”

He added: “It’s another nail in the coffin of HS2, so hopefully it will help speed up the inevitable process.”

The six protesters previously denied aggravated trespass through obstructing or disrupting a person engaging in a lawful activity after digging tunnels beneath Euston Square Gardens and living in them for a month.

At Highbury Magistrates’ Court in October 2021, District Judge Susan Williams dismissed the charges because HS2 was not carrying out construction work at the site at the time of its occupation.

An HS2 spokesman previously said they were “bitterly disappointed” with the outcome.

In December last year, the High Court directed the case back to the magistrates’ court for a retrial before a different judge.

Dr Maxey added: “HS2 are the biggest mafia thugs this country has ever known as far as I can see, it’s shocking to me but there’s no surprise there’s been this retrial because that’s the way they operate.”

An HS2 Rebellion spokesman said: “It’s not just the loss of nature, you could also have a situation where more than half a dozen people lose their liberty for protesting a project which won’t even go ahead.

“The protesters were right so they might even be in prison for it, they might be in prison for protesting a project which is cancelled before they even come out of prison or before they go in.

“Our feeling is we’ve won the argument on HS2. A lot of the things that were used to justify it in the first place – capacity, freeing up space on the line, getting people from the North to London quicker – all of them things have gone out the window.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man arrested after six British children found living in wine cellar in Austria

A family including six young children born in Britain were found living in an abandoned wine cellar in a small Austrian village.An unnamed man, 54, was arrested after the children - all under the age of five - were discovered in the illegal hideout in Obritz, about 47 miles north of the capital Vienna.Local media reports said the man, who has been linked to conspiracy theories and those rejecting the Austrian state, was detained for resisting state authority.Social services called the police after the man, who is said to be Austrian but working in Britain, pepper sprayed officials who had...
The Independent

Threat of losing homes to sea taking ‘huge toll on mental health’ of villagers

A campaigner in a village where dozens of homes are at risk of going into the sea said it has taken a huge toll on people’s mental health.Ian Brennan, chairman of the Save Hemsby Coastline charity in Norfolk, spoke as climate action group One Home revealed that an estimated £584 million of coastal homes in England could be lost to the sea by 2100.The retired telecoms manager said more than 90 homes in Hemsby are at risk of going into the sea in the next 25 years if nothing is done.Mr Brennan, 63, said that Save Hemsby Coastline was formed...
The Independent

Harrods customers describe walking into ‘pool of blood’ after man stabbed in store

Harrods customers have described walking into a “pool of blood” after a man was stabbed at the world-famous London department store.A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital by emergency services following the shocking incident last night in Knightsbridge, west London. The victim is believed to have been targeted for his designer watch. Emergency responders raced to the scene and cordoned off the store, but the knifeman managed to escape and is still at large.The victim remains in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.A father, who was with his teenage daughter in the store’s Louis Vuitton concession...
The Independent

Traumatised Ukrainian dog who survived bombing left terrified by cars ‘racing’ in Suffolk

A dog which has found a new home in the UK from Ukraine has been left so traumatised by the war that it is terrified of loud cars outside.18-month-old dog Ressi and her owner, Lana Sushko, are now appealing to the residents of Haverhill, Suffolk, to stop it.“Every night between the hours of 8 and 11pm there are quite a few cars racing along the street and backfiring which sounds like shooting”, she pleaded on Facebook.“We can’t move again and we can’t go back to my country.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doomsday Clock: Scientists move hand 10 seconds forward as world ‘closest to global catastrophe’ than everLondon landmarks lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial DayBoy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery
The Independent

Strikes Bill clears the Commons but legal challenges threatened

The Government’s new strikes law will be subject to legal challenges unless it is drastically amended, Jacob Rees-Mogg warned as the Bill cleared the Commons.The Conservative former business secretary gave his backing to the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill in the Commons, but said it was “badly written” and criticised the sweeping powers it gives to his successor Grant Shapps.Mr Rees-Mogg urged ministers to allow the House of Lords to amend the Bill to add detail to it, claiming this would mean it was “much less susceptible to judicial review”.I hope their lordships will look at this clause and say...
The Independent

Home Office resumes responsibility for stopping small boat crossings

The Home Office is resuming responsibility for operations to tackle small boats carrying migrants across the Channel after eight months under the leadership of the Royal Navy.The move follows the creation announced last month of the new small boats operational command (SBOC), bringing together military and civilian staff and the National Crime Agency to co-ordinate the Government’s response.The Home Office said the SBOC – which uses drones, boats and land-based radar and cameras to track and disrupt people traffickers – will be bolstered with the recruitment of 730 additional staff.Our determination will not waiver until we stop the abuse of...
The Independent

Vicar who shared controversial 9/11 article ‘engaged in antisemitic activity’

A vicar has “engaged in antisemitic activity” after sharing an article suggesting Israel was responsible for the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the findings of a church disciplinary hearing.The Board of Deputies of British Jews made 11 allegations against the Rev Dr Stephen Sizer which claimed his conduct in incidents between 2005-2018 was “unbecoming or inappropriate” in that he “provoked and offended” the Jewish community and/or engaged in antisemitic activity.Dr Sizer, former vicar of Christ Church in Virginia Water, Surrey, admitted the “factual basis” of all allegations against him but disputed that his conduct was unbecoming or inappropriate and denied...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Julian Sands’ hiking partner: ‘Obviously something has gone wrong’

A close friend and hiking partner of Julian Sands said it is obvious “something has gone wrong” after the British actor’s disappearance in California’s San Gabriel Mountains.Sands, 65, was reported missing more than two weeks ago after he failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy region.Numerous searches for the actor have since been undertaken on foot and by air by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies.Fellow actor Kevin Ryan told the PA news agency Sands is “the most advanced hiker I know” and would not go on a hike unprepared.Sitting on the edge of...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Almost a quarter of drivers say seatbelt laws are too soft

Nearly one-quarter of drivers believe punishments for not wearing a seatbelt are too lenient, a new survey suggests on the 40th anniversary of the first “clunk-click” law.Some 24 per cent of 1,800 UK motorists polled for the RAC said the existing maximum penalty in Britain of a £500 fine is not strong enough.Earlier this month, prime minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police for taking off his seatbelt to film a social media video in a moving car.Sunak said sorry for making an “error of judgment” while recording a message for Instagram from the back of an official government...
The Independent

Greens and SNP describe Brexit as ‘unmitigated disaster’ for Scotland

Holyrood’s governing parties have said Scottish independence is the only way to escape the “unmitigated disaster” of Brexit as the UK marks the third anniversary of leaving the bloc.Then-prime minister Boris Johnson led the country out of the European Union and into its transition period on January 31 2020, but both the Scottish Greens and the SNP on Tuesday hit out at the UK’s performance since it then split from Brussels.Stephen Flynn, SNP leader in Westminster, said that it is “clearer than ever that Scotland’s best future is in Europe, not under Westminster control”.Ross Greer, Scottish Green MSP and the...
The Independent

Labour urges Government to reveal intentions to scrap non-dom status

Labour has ramped up its pressure on the Government to publicise details on how it is handling tax issues, following the sacking of Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi.The party said it wants the Government to publish details by the end of February of whether it has considered scrapping non-dom status, which it labelled “outdated and unfair”.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Treasury Committee in November that he had asked the Treasury to look into how much money could be raised from closing the tax “loophole”.It is outrageous that while working people are paying their taxes the Prime Minister and Chancellor have been...
The Independent

Homes worth £600m could be lost to the sea this century, say campaigners

Almost £600 million worth of coastal homes in England could be lost to the sea by 2100, according to a climate action group.One Home identified 21 at-risk villages and hamlets and estimated how much coast could be lost there assuming that current policies on whether to defend, retreat or abandon sections of coastline are followed.They used data from the Environment Agency’s National Coastal Erosion Risk Mapping (NCERM) dataset at 5% confidence, indicating a less than 5% chance of the coast being eroded further inland than the estimate.Policies on whether to defend, retreat or abandon sections of coast are contained in...
The Independent

Largest knitted hat in UK made to raise funds for charity

Needles were put to the ultimate test as knitters came together to make the largest knitted hat in the UK for charity.This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Big Knit, which sees people knit mini hats for the tops of Innocent smoothie bottles to help Age UK provide services and support to older people.To celebrate the occasion, knitters from across the country gathered in Nottingham on Monday to knit the biggest bobble hat in the UK – which was roughly 23ft tall and 20ft wide, 817 kilos and made up of 545 knitted squares.Adam Rostom who sparked the Big Knit...
The Independent

Government suffers defeats in Lords over controversial protest crackdown

Peers are on course for a showdown with the Government after inflicting a number of defeats over its controversial plans to crack down on protests.It followed earlier drama in the House of Lords, when eco-activists disturbed proceedings to demonstrate against the Public Order Bill, leading to a short adjournment.The 12 members of Extinction Rebellion, wearing tops bearing the slogan Defend Human Rights, were swiftly escorted from the upper chamber by doorkeepers and security staff.No arrests were made.Campaigners later posted footage of the protest on social media.The draft legislation is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups such as...
The Independent

London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret

A London tour guide and author has shared footage of hidden wartime secrets dotted around the capital.During a visit to London Bridge, Jack Chesher spotted two uprooted bollards that are in fact “sneakily disguised, recycled, upended cannon barrels”.His footage shows the posts in all their glory, having been dug out of the ground.“Upended cannons were used as mooring posts and bollards in the city for centuries, as a convenient way of repurposing old cannons,” Chesher explains in another Living London History video.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sadiq Khan reveals his 'hardest day' as Mayor of LondonLove Island first look: New bombshell Samie set to enter the villa tonightKeir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy